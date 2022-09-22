A movie production team with links to Bristol will bring the true story of Paul Holderfield, a bigoted Arkansas man who later became a pastor and started one of the first integrated churches in the South, to theaters in October.
“Paul’s Promise,” a Salt Shaker Media production, will hit theaters nationwide on Oct. 21.
The production company, which is dedicated to providing “quality Christian entertainment,” has offices in Los Angeles, California, and Bristol, Tennessee.
Bristol resident Jason Davis, the movie’s producer, said he began working with the company’s founder, Nick Logan, in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Davis was responsible for originally meeting with the Holderfield family and obtaining the rights to the story.
Holderfield grew up in a troubled household and later dealt with alcoholism, according to Davis. The man, whose mother died of cancer in the 1960s, was described as a bigoted firefighter.
Before her death, Davis said Holderfield’s mother urged him to change. Holderfield eventually became a Christian and was called to lead a church in North Little Rock, Arkansas.
Holderfield founded one of the first integrated churches in the South during the civil rights era of the ’60s. The church, Friendly Chapel, still operates and hosts a soup kitchen and annual fish fry. It remains a pillar of the community, Davis said.
Davis, who got his start in film as an extra alongside Harrison Ford and Brendan Fraser in the 2010 movie “Extraordinary Measures,” has assisted with “Paul’s Promise” since its inception. Filming, he said, took place in Los Angeles and Truth or Consequences, New Mexico.
“I’ve already watched it like 30 times,” said Davis, who has helped edit “Paul’s Promise.” “It’s such an incredibly moving story.”
Ryan O’Quinn, a Grundy, Virginia, native, plays the lead role of Holderfield. O’Quinn previously starred in the movie “Believe,” which was partially filmed in and around Bristol.
Other actors in “Paul’s Promise” include Linda Purl, Shari Rigby, Nancy Stafford, Josef Cannon and Dean Cain.
Davis’ passion as a producer has been to create real stories of real people who show “grit” and the ability to survive, thrive and overcome any of life’s obstacles through application of Christian principles and through a life led by Christ. He said “Paul’s Promise” is not a “sweet and syrupy” story, but it shows the grit of real people.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today.
Recommended Videos
Trending Recipe Video
“Paul’s Promise” is expected to be released on Oct. 21 and is likely to be featured in local theaters, Davis said. For more information, visit