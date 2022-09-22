A movie production team with links to Bristol will bring the true story of Paul Holderfield, a bigoted Arkansas man who later became a pastor and started one of the first integrated churches in the South, to theaters in October.

“Paul’s Promise,” a Salt Shaker Media production, will hit theaters nationwide on Oct. 21.

For more information, visit

paulspromisemovie.com.

