JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State University announced on Thursday that ETSU Health will establish a semi-permanent novel coronavirus (COVID-19) testing site that promises to deliver results within 24 hours by processing them in-house.
"We anticipated what we're seeing now happening, and we all think it's going to get quite a bit worse before it gets better. So we were looking for some way to test people safely, and the most important thing is getting the tests back in a timely fashion," said Dr. Sheri Holmes, ETSU Health's chief medical officer.
Holmes said Dr. Kevin Breuel, a professor at ETSU's Quillen College of Medicine, created the platform for processing the tests, and she credited him with the idea, calling it a "special thing."
In a press release from the university, Breuel said the institutions aim to help fill a testing void in a region that conducts the fewest amount of tests per 100,000 in the state.
“Paramount to decreasing the COVID-19 infection rate is to increase the volume of testing, while shortening the time interval to obtain the test results," Breuel said in the release. "This is what we hope this new collection site will provide for our community."
The testing site will use polymerase chain reaction tests, which are regarded as some of the most accurate available. ETSU Clinical Labs will have the capacity to run 200 of the tests per day, with hopes that, by returning results quickly, it can help reduce the spread of the virus in the community by identifying positive cases earlier and getting people with the virus into isolation.
"It does seem like we have enough tests in the area, but we don't have enough tests that turnaround quickly enough," Holmes said, adding that the clinic will look to increase testing capacity if demand warrants it.
ETSU does have some previous experience in operating drive-thru testing sites, having established one of the region's first back in mid-March. That site operated for about two weeks until Ballad Health and the Washington County Health Department were able to expand their testing capabilities. At the time, ETSU officials said the site was "instrumental" in detecting the region's first cases of community spread.
"Without a doubt, having done it before certainly shortens the learning curve that we had initially, but it is a little bit different in that we're approaching it more as a semi-permanent endeavor," Holmes said, noting that the site will be open as long as it's needed and saying it is "of paramount importance to have rapid turnaround."
Tests are available by appointment only, Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. To schedule a test, visit the online portal at www.etsuhealth.org. The cost of the test will be billed to the patient's insurance, though certain people may be eligible for low- or no-cost testing. Optional flu testing is also available at the site. For more information on ETSU Health's testing initiatives, call (423) 433-6077.