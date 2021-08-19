BRISTOL, Va. — Virginia High hopes new coach Derrick Patterson brings the Bearcats the same kind of success he had at Holston.
After leading the Cavaliers to a 7-2 record and a trip to the state semifinals, Patterson took over a Virginia High team that finished 3-3 in the shortened spring season. A huge positive? The Bearcats return 18 starters and they’ve quickly adapted to Patterson’s system.
“We’re trying really hard to push them, challenge them and do different things than the past,” he said. “They’ve embraced the changes we’ve implemented. They’re working hard and seem to really care about each other.”
The offense starts with star running back Stevie Thomas, a four-year starter. As a sophomore, Thomas rushed for five touchdowns in a 47-12 win over Marion. In that last full season, he had 1,386 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns. He still had a big season in the spring despite coming back from a knee injury.
“Having a guy like Stevie is huge,” Patterson said. “He is no doubt a special player.
Two other special players are quarterback Brody Jones and Patrick Poku, his favorite receiver. Jones opened last season with 306 passing yards in a 19-12 win over Grundy. Poku had touchdown plays of 81 and 74 yards.
Other top skill players include running back Connor Davidson and receivers Donny Thomas and Ajaani Delaney.
The line isn’t that big, but Patterson feels it can be successful.
Cody Griffith is the starting center with Jason Plaster and Eli Edwards at guard. Lucas Alvarado and Kavonta Smith man the tackle positions.
Running a 3-3 stack defense, Smith is the nose guard with Isaac Hawkins and Plaster beside him. Outside linebackers are Shane Doxzon and Delaney. The inside linebackers are Elijah Banks, Alvarado and Thomas.
The top offensive skill players — Davidson, Jones and Poku — double as the defensive backs, along with Stevie Thomas.
Brody Cox is the kicker and Stevie Thomas plays another role as one of the area’s best punters. The two Thomases are the top kick returners.
There are a few variables moving to a larger school, but Patterson finds one common denominator.
“Kids are kids. It’s not that different. When you have more kids, it usually presents more challenges, but you deal with the kids and parents and do what’s best for the kids,” he said. “They want to be accountable and work hard.
“They have to understand that everything we do is for the team and not to be selfish. When things get hard in practice, don’t start making mistakes or make the team go backward because of you. Understand that everything we do is for each other.”