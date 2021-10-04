Month 19 of the COVID-19 pandemic was a difficult — and deadly — one for Northeast Tennessee, with the region reporting its most new cases and deaths since last winter’s devastating surge.
Across the region’s eight counties, there were nearly 14,000 new coronavirus infections reported in September, along with at least 178 deaths. At least 1,395 Northeast Tennesseans have died of COVID-19 thus far.
September was, in many ways, the worst month of the pandemic since December 2020, though a record 233 people were reported to have died of COVID-19 in January 2021. September’s 13,979 new infections trail only December’s total of 15,141, while the 178 deaths are the third most ever reported behind January’s toll and December’s toll of 226.
Between August and Sept. 30, there were at least 26,000 new cases reported in Northeast Tennessee, the most of any two-month period during the pandemic, surpassing the roughly 23,900 new cases reported between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31. Five counties reported at least 1,000 new infections last month, led by Sullivan County’s 3,963. Washington County reported 2,815 new cases in September, followed by Greene County’s 2,449.
There were 317 new hospitalizations reported in September, the third most ever reported in a single month and the most reported since December. In August, the region reported 305 new hospitalizations, with a record 449 reported last November, according to the Tennessee Department of Health’s data.
Last month also saw the number of patients hospitalized at Ballad Health’s hospitals reach a record high of 413 on Sept. 8 — exceeding the winter surge peak of 361 on Jan. 5. As of Friday the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 at Ballad facilities was down to 301, with 90 people in intensive care and 66 on ventilators.
Fortunately, the number of new infections appears to be slowing, with just 1,920 new cases reported over the last week — down 29.4% from the week prior. The decline is even more apparent over the last two weeks, with new cases down 45% from the previous two.
And while the worst of this surge may be behind us, the virus is still circulating enough that the possibility of another winter surge is a concern for health officials.
“I am concerned as we move into the winter months where we move inside that, if people are not masking appropriately, if they have not gotten the vaccine, I think we could potentially see another surge in the winter like we saw last year,” Ballad’s Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said Wednesday. “Although I am optimistic we are seeing a decline based on the data we’re seeing, I think we could see a surge again just based on people coming together again and moving more inside.”
Vaccine uptake, however, remains low in Northeast Tennessee.
As of Friday, just 44% of the region’s population has been fully vaccinated, below the statewide rate of 46%. Of the eight counties in Northeast Tennessee, only Washington County has fully vaccinated at least half of its population, while Sullivan (50.96%), Unicoi (51.13%) and Washington (58.49%) are the region’s only counties with more than half its population at least partially vaccinated.
New vaccinations are trailing off though, with new vaccinations over the last two weeks down 25.7% over the previous two. In September, 12,636 people received a vaccine across the region which, while up from July’s total, is down 41.2% from August’s total of 21,504.
