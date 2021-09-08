NET golf at Bays Mountain Sep 8, 2021 47 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save At Bays MountainBOYS(Top four count toward team score; x-medalist)WEST RIDGE (157)x-Seth Robinette 36, Caleb Royston 37, Parker Leming 40, Grayson Manis 44, Dylan Cowan 44, Jack Soltis 48.VOLUNTEER (158)Tucker McLain 37, Jon Wes Lovelace 38, Noah Gillespie 41, Briar Davis 42, Austin Williams 44, Gabe Goode 46.DOBYNS-BENNETT (160)x-Ethan Lawson 36, Sam Barbour 38, Kai Benedict 42, Eli Murdock 44, John Helphinstine 46, Evan Timbes 47.GIRLS(Top two count toward team score; x-medalist)DOBYNS-BENNETT (82)x-McKenzie Hauk 35, Lauren Maynard 47, Aaliyah Hensley 49, Sabrina Heiba 60WEST RIDGE (87)Kirstyn Moore 37, Arabella Laughlin 50, Yssabel Thompson 53.VOLUNTEER (94)Hannah Stewart 39, Julie Mowell 55, Lillie Redwine 56.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mountain Count Golf Sport Volunteer Boy Bay Score Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.