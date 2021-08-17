The number of students opted out of Johnson City Schools’ new mask requirement has grown from 1,017 on Monday to 1,790 on Tuesday, meaning nearly a quarter of students don’t have to wear face coverings in school.
The school system has a total student population of about 8,000 in grades pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.
On Aug. 13, the Johnson City Board of Education voted 6-1 to enact a face mask requirement for students and staff, but they added an option for parents to opt their students out of the policy by filling out a form. The new rules went into effect Tuesday.
On Monday, Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order allowing parents to exempt their children from local mask requirements, a stipulation that is already being resisted by Shelby County Schools and Metro Nashville Public Schools. The systems are continuing to require masks, according to the Tennessean.
Johnson City Schools’ mask requirement lasts until Sept. 10. The school board will be able to decide whether to extend it at its Sept. 7 meeting.
Case numbers continue to increase
• On Tuesday, Johnson City Schools reported 152 positive cases: 147 among students and five among staff. Most of those cases, 62, are at Indian Trail Intermediate School, where the system has closed a hallway because of high COVID-19 transmission.
That’s roughly triple the total number of cases the school system reported a week ago on Aug. 10. At that time, the system had a total of 52 cases.
Science Hill High School currently has 23 cases among students, and Liberty Bell Middle School has 24 cases.
Johnson City Schools does not report the number of students or staff in quarantine.
• On Tuesday, Washington County Schools reported 149 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across its system: 132 among students and 17 among staff.
Like Johnson City Schools, that’s almost triple the total number of COVID-19 cases the school system reported about a week ago on Aug. 10. At that time, 50 students and staff tested positive for the illness and 194 were in quarantine.
Most of the recent cases are at Daniel Boone High School, where 51 students tested positive.
Districtwide, the school system reported 539 students and 31 staff in quarantine, which is nearly triple the total from about a week ago.
Like confirmed cases, most of the quarantined students, 120, are from Daniel Boone Boone High School. The system has a total of 8,268 enrolled students and 1,078 employees.
• As of Tuesday afternoon, Unicoi County Schools reported 14 active cases among students and two among staff. Most of the student cases (8) are at Unicoi County Middle School.
The school system has about 2,238 students and 390 employees.
• Carter County Schools reported 116 cases among students and 25 among staff. Most of the student cases were at Happy Valley High School (22) and Hampton High School (21).