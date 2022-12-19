Nancy L. McArthur Dec 19, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHURCH HILL - Nancy L. McArthur, 74, of Church Hill, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at her home with her loving family by her side.Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hill Nancy L. Mcarthur Funeral Home Condolence Arrangement Pass Away Recommended for you ON AIR