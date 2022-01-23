MELBOURNE, Australia — Rafael Nadal finally got the better of a crazy, long tiebreaker and knew he’d won half the battle.
After saving four set points and missing with the first six of his own, Nadal finally clinched a tiebreaker that lasted 28 minutes, 40 seconds to set himself on course to secure a spot in the Australian Open quarterfinals for a 14th time.
After his 7-6 (14), 6-2, 6-2 fourth-round victory over fellow left-hander Adrian Mannarino on Sunday, Nadal is potentially just three wins away from a men’s record 21st Grand Slam singles title.
Nadal later reflected on a tiebreaker where momentum swung wildly; where chants of “Let’s go, Rafa, let’s go!” rang out; where a point was decided on a 25-shot rally with both players scrambling at full stretch; and that ended only when Nadal volleyed from deep in the court and Mannarino’s reflex reply skewed wide.
“Well, you know, I played a couple,” Nadal said, smiling, in reference to long tiebreakers. “But, yeah, (it was) a crazy one, chances for both. And, yeah, lucky to win that tiebreak at the end, no?
“Half of the match in the tiebreak, without a doubt.”
On a day temperatures approached 91 degrees, the first set lasted 85 minutes, including the tiebreaker, but after getting early breaks in the second and third sets, the match was over in 2 hours, 40 minutes.
“I’m very happy I survived that first set, without a doubt,” said the sixth-seeded Nadal, who saved one of the only two breakpoint chances he faced, and converted 5 of 17. “That crazy first set was so important.”
Nadal will next play Denis Shapovalov, the 22- year-old Canadian who finished off a 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 win over Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev on Margaret Court Arena less than an hour later to reach the last eight in Australia for the first time.
Shapovalov had to isolate after testing positive for the coronavirus when he arrived in Australia ahead of the year’s first major, but he recovered quickly to help Canada win the ATP Cup in Sydney and now reach a Grand Slam quarterfinal for the third time.
Nadal, in his 17th campaign in Australia, is tied with John Newcombe in second spot on the all-time list for most Australian Open quarterfinals, one behind Roger Federer’s 15.
It’s also the 35-year-old Spaniard’s 45th time into the last eight at a Grand Slam tournament, which is third on the all-time list behind Federer (58) and Novak Djokovic (51).