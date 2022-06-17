Mark Begrin is the Vice President of Finance, Hard Rock International.
What was your first job in the casino industry? Valet runner at Horseshoe Casino in Tunica, Mississippi.
How did you get your first job? Mom was a craps dealer and recommended valet.
How long did you work there? 6-7 years.
How much were you paid? $5.50/hour + tips.
Tell us a bit about the job. Greet and help all the customers as well as parking and retrieving their vehicles.
What did you love about the job? Most definitely all the different cars I was able to drive! Also, the tips were a nice perk as well.
What did you hate about the job? When people did not tip.
If you could go back and give yourself one piece of advice, what would it be? I had a late start in life regarding education. With that said, I would have attended college directly after high school.