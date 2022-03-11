What was your first job? During the summer in college, I worked at AFG, commonly known as the “The Glass Plant.”
How did you get your first job? I think I went and visited Jim Bowman in Rogersville who worked in the public sector to help people get jobs.
How long did you work there? During the summer.
How much were you paid? As I recall, we got paid about 75% of what the union workers made. Most of the jobs that summer paid around $7.00/hour. I thought I was as rich as the Clampetts.
Tell us a bit about the job. I worked in several different parts of the plant. The batch house working graveyards was the first week. I was in a 6 foot by 3 foot room where the broken glass went by on a conveyor belt to fill up bins. Next, I went to the bath house, where the glass comes out of the furnace. I worked in tempering and last, in the box shop.
What did you love about the job? The people. Those were great people that I worked with. They worked as hard as they could for that company. I also got to work with some of my friends who were there for the summer as well. In tempering, David Brownlee, Mitch Bellamy and I worked in a three man rotation that whole week. We had gone to high school together so it was like we were still kids. They still are two of my best friends to this date.
What did you hate about the job? Working days was the worst for me. At 19 years old, the thought of getting up at 6:00 was about one of the worst things you could make me do.
What do you do now? Head football coach at Dobyns-Bennett High School.
If you could go back and give yourself one piece of advice, what would it be? Enjoy the ride more. I was way too focused on the destination.