What was your first job? I mowed quite a bit of grass growing up, but my first “real” job was working part-time at a radio station (WLHN-FM/WHUT-AM) in my hometown of Anderson, Indiana.
How did you get your first job? I participated in the Junior Achievement business program while in high school and was part of a student-led company at our local radio station. We sold advertising, wrote copy, and produced an hour-long radio program each week. I was fortunate enough to serve as the president of that company and through that contact was asked to work part-time on evenings, weekends, and overnights.
How long did you work there? I worked there for about six years, while in high school and when home on breaks from college.
How much were you paid? I have no idea what the actual amount was, but I’m sure it was minimum wage. I would have worked for free. ... It was such a fun job!
Tell us a bit about the job. I worked in a variety of roles, mostly filling in for on-air staff or playing commercials during network programs such as talk shows and baseball games. This was during a time before computer automation, so playing music and commercials was all done manually. It was very hands-on and great fun!
What did you love about the job? It was fun to have a job in media and to be able to be “on the radio,” especially at such a young age. At that time, I envisioned a future career in radio and TV, and this was a tremendous learning and experience opportunity.
What did you hate about the job? Absolutely nothing! I loved every minute of my time there.
What do you do now? I serve as the assistant superintendent-administration for Kingsport City Schools. As a part of my role, I oversee communications for the district, which allows me to put some of those old radio skills to use from time to time!
If you could go back and give yourself one piece of advice, what would it be? Always give your very best wherever you are and in whatever you are doing. Your path may not always directly lead where you think it will go, but building a strong foundation today will prepare you well for whatever your future holds.
