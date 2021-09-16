One of Jonesborough’s most popular events, Music on the Square, is gearing up for a fundraising event later this month.
What: Fundraiser to support the free live music series, Music on the Square, which is held every Friday night, May through September.
When: Sept. 24 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Downtown Jonesborough.
About the fundraiser: The fundraising event, which will include a silent auction, a live auction, live music and food, will take place during the last Music on the Square of the 2021 season.
If you go
Attendees can come early to bid on silent auction items at the International Storytelling Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Attendees are also encouraged to bring a chair to enjoy a performance by Polyphony Marimba beginning at 7 p.m.
Dinner will be available from Rockin’ Rivet food truck from 6 p.m.- 9 p.m. or from one of Jonesborough’s local restaurants.
The live auction will take place during intermission at 8 p.m. in front of the Washington County Courthouse. Some items to bid on will be a vintage camper stay, a rafting and caving trip with USA Raft, local artwork and a stay at the Historic Eureka Inn.