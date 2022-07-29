Dave Eggar is a renowned world-class cellist who has worked with Amy Lee, Evanescence, Coldplay and Foreigner and has toured with American Idol winner Phillip Phillips. He will perform in Music on the Square on Friday, Aug. 5, in front of the Washington County Courthouse from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Music on the Square is a free event.
Music on the Square, one of Jonesborough’s outdoor music concerts, will host Dave Eggar in downtown Jonesborough on Friday, Aug. 5.
Music on the Square takes place in front of the Washington County Courthouse on Main Street in downtown Jonesborough each Friday evening through Sept. 30 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Eggar is a renowned world class cellist returning to Music on the Square. He has worked with Amy Lee, Evanescence, Coldplay and Foreigner and has toured with American Idol winner Phillip Phillips. Eggar also launched a solo career as a composer/pianist, releasing the solo piano albums Serenity (1998) and Angelic Embrace (2002).
Music on the Square is a free event open to the public. This season, Music on the Square will feature a diverse range of music, including bluegrass, jazz, rock, americano and blues.
Food options every Friday night include a weekly rotating food truck and downtown Jonesborough restaurants, including East Tennessee Hemp Company, Gigi’s Pantry, Jonesborough Barrell House and Texas Burritos & More. Carry out options are available. This week’s food truck is The Whiskey Kitchen.
Jonesborough’s Yoga in the Park takes place twice weekly each Friday through Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. in Mill Spring Park in downtown Jonesborough and Sundays at 4 p.m. in Jimmy Neil Smith Park behind the International Storytelling Center in downtown Jonesborough. Each class lasts an hour. There is no cost to participate, but donations are accepted. All levels are welcome from beginners to advance. Participants can bring a yoga mat, towel or blanket. There will be no classes held on Sept. 2. These classes are weather permitting.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.
Recommended Videos
For more information, go to Jonesborough.com/mots or call the Jonesborough Visitors Center at (423) 753-1010. This year’s event is sponsored by Bright Ridge, Cumulus Media, McCleod Organics, Humana and Wolfe Development.