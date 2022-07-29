Dave Edgar

Dave Eggar is a renowned world-class cellist who has worked with Amy Lee, Evanescence, Coldplay and Foreigner and has toured with American Idol winner Phillip Phillips. He will perform in Music on the Square on Friday, Aug. 5, in front of the Washington County Courthouse from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Music on the Square is a free event.

 Contributed

Music on the Square, one of Jonesborough’s outdoor music concerts, will host Dave Eggar in downtown Jonesborough on Friday, Aug. 5.

Music on the Square takes place in front of the Washington County Courthouse on Main Street in downtown Jonesborough each Friday evening through Sept. 30 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

For more information, go to Jonesborough.com/mots or call the Jonesborough Visitors Center at (423) 753-1010. This year’s event is sponsored by Bright Ridge, Cumulus Media, McCleod Organics, Humana and Wolfe Development.

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video