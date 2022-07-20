Muriel Anderson will play at Northeast State Community College on Tuesday, Aug. 2 in the Wellmont Regional Center for the Performing Arts on the college’s Blountville campus next to Tri-Cities Airport. The concert begins at 7 p.m.
BLOUNTVILLE — Guitarist Muriel Anderson is to be a performer in the next installment of the Hot Nights, Cool Music summer concert series early next month at Northeast State Community College.
Anderson will play Northeast State on Tuesday, Aug. 2, in the Wellmont Regional Center for the Performing Arts on the college’s Blountville campus next to Tri-Cities Airport.
The concert begins at 7 p.m. Before Anderson’s performance, she will conduct a guitar workshop at 4 p.m. in a classroom of the performing arts building. Participants are asked to bring their own guitars. Both the guitar workshop and concert are free and open to all.
Anderson ranks among the top acoustic nylon-string guitarists / harp-guitarists in the world. She has performed with Chet Akins, Tommy Emmanuel, Earl Klugh, Les Paul and Doc Watson, among other legendary players.
Her 2020 release, Acoustic Chef, is a cookbook with a CD of music for each recipe. Her double-album Nightlight Daylight won 11 national and international awards.
She started All Star Guitar Night, a guitar-centric show that brought together some of the finest pickers on the planet. The event donated money raised to the Music for Life Alliance, a charity Anderson founded to promote music education.
Anderson has released more than a dozen solo albums, instructional CDs and DVDs through TrueFire and Homespun, and songbooks published by Hal Leonard, Mel-Bay and Zen-On Japan. Her compositions include commissioned classical works for the Nashville Chamber Orchestra and Vox Caelestis Women’s Choir.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.