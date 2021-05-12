JOHNSON CITY — The case against a Johnson City man charged with killing an elderly neighbor was put on hold on Wednesday after his attorney told Criminal Court Judge Lisa Rice that his client was in federal custody.
Randall Bradley, 59, of Johnson City, was slated for a motion hearing on Wednesday in preparation for his trial, which was set for June 21-23. He’s charged with killing Otis Church, 72. Church was found dead inside his home on St. Louis Street on Oct. 31, 2016, by another neighbor.
Police said Church had puncture wounds to his neck, and investigators said they connected Bradley to the death after his fingerprints — which were on file because of a previous felony — were found on a plastic bag inside Church’s house.
After his arrest on the murder charge, Bradley posted a $100,000 bond. While he was free on bond, he was arrested on a weapons charge.
According to U.S. District Court documents filed in Greeneville, Bradley was arrested in November 2017 at a hotel after Kingsport police responded to a call about drug activity. They found a Smith & Wesson handgun in Bradley’s jacket after obtaining permission to search the room.
Because he was a convicted felon, Bradley was arrested and charged federally. He served 28 months in prison and was on supervised release at the time of the arrest in the 2016 slaying.
Attorney Gene Scott told the judge Bradley has a revocation hearing in Knoxville on June 22.
Rice set Bradley’s case for Nov. 12 for a status hearing.