Mr. David Mitchell Nutt Aug 8, 2020 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - Mr. David Mitchell Nutt, 31, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020.Arrangements are incomplete at this time.Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Nutt family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags David Mitchell Nutt Kingsport Arrangement Funeral Home Pass Away Recommended for you Trending Now Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.