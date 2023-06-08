MOUNTAIN CITY, Tennessee – After a three-year hiatus, competitors and fans from across the region will celebrate the return of the Mountain City Fiddlers’ Convention on Sept. 2.
Taking the mantle of this trademark event is Johnson County’s own Kody Norris. This year’s event will be held where it all began in 1925 -- at Heritage Hall in the heart of Mountain City, Tennessee!
"Growing up in Mountain City, the fiddlers’ convention has always held a special place in my heart. Some of the greatest fiddlers in history got their start right here. Mary Rachel and I never dreamed we would be hosting this event but are super excited to breathe some new life into this Northeast Tennessee treasure," Norris said.
In addition to the traditional cash prize, this year's Fiddle Champion will take home a handcrafted fiddle by renowned bluegrass fiddler, Jason Barie.
The Mountain City Fiddlers' Convention will feature many of the same competition categories as in years past with the addition of a few new ones too.
The Finale will feature a headlining band each year to close out the convention.
This year's featured act will be The Little Roy and Lizzy Show from Lincolnton, Georgia. Many will remember Little Roy from the world-famous Lewis Family. With a career spanning over seven decades, The Little Roy and Lizzy Show are certainly no strangers to the world of bluegrass, old-time, country and gospel music."
The 2023 Mountain City Fiddlers’ Convention will be hosted by The Kody Norris Show, sponsored in part by the Johnson County Tourism Office and Johnson County Center for the Arts, the latter who will also be hosting their perennial Long Journey Home.
A new website has been launched with details being added regarding the competition and weekend events: MountainCityFC.com. Visitors are encouraged to sign up for regular updates via email.