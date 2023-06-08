MOUNTAIN CITY, Tennessee  – After a three-year hiatus, competitors and fans from across the region will celebrate the return of the Mountain City Fiddlers’ Convention on Sept. 2.

Taking the mantle of this trademark event is Johnson County’s own Kody Norris. This year’s event will be held where it all began in 1925 -- at Heritage Hall in the heart of Mountain City, Tennessee!

