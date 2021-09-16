JOHNSON CITY — Johnson City police said a Jonesborough motorcyclist was killed when he struck a loaded three-car wedge trailer Wednesday afternoon on the Bristol Highway.
According to a release from the police department, Gabriel Burrows, 24, Jonesborough, was traveling north in the 3600 block of the Bristol Highway on his 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when the collision occurred.
Police said Burrows struck the trailer, which was being towed by a 2021 Dodge Ram 3500 truck, as it was turning left to go south from a parking lot at 3608 Bristol Highway. Police said the truck was driven by Nika Imerlishvilli, 32, of Brooklyn, New York.
Police said Burrows was pronounced dead at the scene. Imerlishvilli was not injured.
The crash is being investigated by the Johnson City Police Department’s Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team.