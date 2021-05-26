JOHNSON CITY — Stress can be overwhelming, but there are ways to manage it.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home is hosting a webinar to help community members learn more about stress and how to manage it.
“We look at what the community might be needing, what the caregiving community might be needing, and it’s just been such a stressful time, the last 12 to 18 months since the pandemic hit, that we really felt like we wanted to give something to the broader community,” said Preston McKee, president and owner of Morris-Baker Funeral Home.
What is the webinar about?
The webinar is an introduction to Stress Management and Resiliency Training, an approach to stress management which was developed at Mayo Clinic by Dr. Amit Sood, the executive director of the Global Center for Resiliency and Wellbeing. Sood will lead the Morris-Baker webinar.
“It’s approved for continuing education for social workers, but really it’s targeted at the entire community,” said McKee. “Anybody who is interested in learning how stress can affect their emotional and physical well-being, and so it’s something that’s really for everyone.”
What are the benefits of the program?
McKee, who has been through the program himself, said he believes it is something that almost everyone can benefit from in some way.
“The program has very specific, actionable things you can do that can help you, and so it’s very incremental, it’s very applicable, it’s very doable,” he said.
When and where is the webinar?
The webinar will take place on Tuesday, June 8, from 3 to 5 p.m. The online event is free, and attendees can register on the Morris-Baker website. McKee said anyone from anywhere is welcome to attend.
“People are really welcome to share,” said McKee. “Typically when we do these things it’s specifically focused upon our local community, but if someone has someone they feel like would benefit from it and they’re anywhere, they can feel free to share it. It’s really open to anyone and everyone.”