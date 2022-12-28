Several leaks in Jonesborough’s water system were detected and repaired on Wednesday, including one repair in front of the Historic Washington County Courthouse and a break in an eight-inch distribution line on Greenwood Drive, according to a news update from utility system officials.
Washington County’s water installation crew that normally works on new water lines outside Jonesborough is assisting Jonesborough Utility crews, Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy said.
“We are putting those forces alongside the town of Jonesborough teams to detect and repair leaks in the system to help get county residents’ water restored as soon as possible,” Grandy said.
In addition, he said the county highway department hauled stone to Jonesborough for use in the repairs.
Grandy issued a local “State of Emergency” on Monday.
Jonesborough utility officials said the water tank level as of Wednesday was at 22 feet. Below 20 feet is considered critical, according to the news update. The town usually maintains the tank level at between 40 and 50 feet.
One foot in the main tank is 50,000 gallons of water.
Utility system officials said the repressurizing of the system in downtown Jonesborough has gone well.
They also addressed the question of why they started with repairs in the downtown area.
“It’s close to the source and therefore leaks don’t pull down the system as fast. It was essential to keep the town’s water on to preserve the tank,” utility officials said in a news update.
Plan going forward for residential restoration:
The plan moving ahead is for crews to restore water to customers in the Bumpass Cove/Embreeville area of the county starting at 8 a.m. on Thursday.
“We ask that you put your dogs up to keep everyone safe. We will have volunteers walking the lines and they are not available to answer questions while they work,” utility system officials said.
“If you won’t be home, we will let about 30 gallons run from the meter. If it doesn’t stop, we will turn it back off. If there is an issue, we will leave a door hanger on your front door instructing you to call us. When you get home call 753-1005, and we will come out and turn your water on, verify there is no leak, and if no leak the water will remain on. If there is a leak, we will turn the water off until fixed. If the leak is on the homeowner’s side of the meter, you will need to get that repaired before service is restored to your home.”
Utility system official said that as they locate and repair leaks, they will continue to monitor the levels of the water tanks and plan on restarting zones of residential service on a gradual basis.
People who discover a leak in water lines are asked to call the town of Jonesborough at (423) 753-1005.
{span}If You Need Water:{/span}
Bottled water distribution will change to 4-8 p.m. at Embreeville Volunteer Fire Department and Bowmantown Ruritan.
Livestock water distribution will continue Thursday from 2-4 p.m. in Telford near the Telford Diner.