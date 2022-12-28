Water line break in Jonesborough

Crews repaired a water line break Wednesday on Main Steet in front of the Crystal Raven across from the Washington County Courthouse.

 By ROBERT HOUK rhouk@johnsoncitypress.com

Several leaks in Jonesborough’s water system were detected and repaired on Wednesday, including one repair in front of the Historic Washington County Courthouse and a break in an eight-inch distribution line on Greenwood Drive, according to a news update from utility system officials.

Washington County’s water installation crew that normally works on new water lines outside Jonesborough is assisting Jonesborough Utility crews, Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy said.

