Silas Adheke, the biggest player on the East Tennessee State basketball team, said it best when describing the recent play of Damari Monsanto.
“Lethal weapon,” is what Adheke called Monsanto, the redshirt freshman who has been lighting up the scoreboard for the Bucs.
Monsanto is on a scoring streak that hasn’t been seen at ETSU in several years. He’s had at least 20 points in four consecutive games — the first ETSU player to do that since Ge’Lawn Guyn in 2016 — while turning into the team’s top rebounder as well.
“I talk to him every day,” Adheke says. “I tell him he is the best shooter in the conference regardless of class. He’s a very lethal weapon offensively. I try to push him and encourage him to work hard and stay the course. He’s very talented and I don’t think anyone can stop him but himself.”
Monsanto has scored his career high of 24 points in each of the Bucs’ last two games. The most recent outing was a 70-64 victory over Mercer. Monsanto not only scored a lot of points, but he scored important ones.
When Mercer grabbed a 40-32 halftime lead, Monsanto took it upon himself to shoot the Bucs back into the game. He scored the first eight points of the second half and suddenly the score was tied.
He made some crucial shots down the stretch and finished with 19 points in the second half.
Monsanto, a 6-foot-7 forward from Pembroke Pines, Florida, is quickly turning into the Bucs’ most productive player as the team enters the meat of the schedule with the Southern Conference tournament less than a month away. It makes for a good one-two punch with Ledarrius Brewer, ETSU’s leading scorer who has cooled off as of late. Brewer has had eight points in each of the last two games while Monsanto has taken charge.
ETSU coach Jason Shay says Monsanto is earning the right to have a perpetual green light, but even a guy with that kind of permission to shoot can take what is considered a bad shot. One of Monsanto’s misses against Mercer came right in front of ETSU’s bench and it gave Shay a chance to give him an earful.
“I was super upset with him,” Shay said. “I know he had just made a few, but we didn’t get any movement. The ball kind of got stuck. He got stuck right in front of me and he takes a bad shot.
“You know it’s different when you’re coming off a screen and maybe get separation and you’ve made a few you’ve earned that.”
That being said, there was no doubt who the team wanted to have the ball in the closing moments.
“The staff was saying ‘Get Damari the ball. Get Damari the ball,’ ” Shay said. “We talked about a closer at the Furman game. Is he that for us? He’s moving toward that because he’s such a threat to shoot it.”
The win at Mercer left ETSU 7-2 in the Southern Conference, just behind 8-2 UNC Greensboro.
The Bucs return to action Saturday when Chattanooga comes top Freedom Hall for a 4 p.m. tipoff.