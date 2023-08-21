NOTES FROM THE FIELD
Although my days of being in school are long gone, there is something about the start of the school year that feels like a fresh start. Maybe it’s the upcoming feel of fall creeping in, or the anticipation as the last half of the year settles in.
These past few weeks, I have got to speak with all kinds of people. I interviewed a meteorite hunter, an elementary math teacher, two friends who opened a salon together, a mural artist, a storm chaser, a wood carver and another pair of salon owners who support each other like sisters.
The most common thread I found among the people I’ve talked to recently is their resolve to teach or help others. The meteorite hunter stressed how he wanted others to know how to locate and spot a meteor. The math teacher explained how grateful she was for her students and wished even the student she doesn’t have in her classroom a good year. The two friends who opened a salon together want to be mentors for up and coming hair stylists and professionals — the list goes on.
I probably mention this in every “Minding Your Business” article, but Kingsport’s biggest strength is how many of those who grew up in the area still continue to want to be a part of the community. It is evident in the amount of local businesses and their owners who are so passionate about how Kingsport is growing.
Even the new business owners I have spoken with who are not from Kingsport are so excited about the Kingsport community that they wanted to be part of what was going on.
I think that embodies the “Kingsport Spirit.”
RIBBON CUTTINGS AND OPENINGS
Hudson’s General Store celebrated their grand opening and ribbon cutting on Aug. 18 and Aug. 19. They are located at 147 Broad St.
Champion Chevrolet Buick GMC will host their ribbon cutting ceremony at noon on Aug. 25. They are located at 1220 East Stone Drive.
COMMUNITY HAPPENINGS
Holston Army Ammunition Plant recently announced they would be performing hydrodemolition through Aug. 24. The updated date is now through Sept. 23. The work will be completed 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and there will be increased noise from the project.
The Scott County Circuit Clerk’s Office completed an eight-month conservation project, according to a recent Facebook post. They were awarded a $134,666 grant through the Library of Virginia for local records preservation. With this grant, they were able to preserve the following: Plat Books 2, 3, 4, & 6; Personal Property Tax Dekalb and Estillville Magisterial Districts; Land Book 1910 & 1917; Marriage Licenses July 1850-March 1869.
Keep Kingsport Beautiful will be hosting a Madd Branch stream clean-up with the Kingsport Neighborhood Commission At the Sullivan County Health Department, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sept. 23. Gloves and trash bags will be provided. For more information, call (423) 229-9325.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is holding a golf tournament at the Scott County Park & Golf Course on Aug. 25. It costs $225 per four person team with a 9 a.m. start time. To register or for more information, contact Robin Johnson at rjohnson@scottcountyva.com.
Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium will host a free day at Bays on Aug. 27. Bays Mountain Park will be open on August 27 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The nature center will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. that day. While gate fees are waived, program fees will still be in place.
The fifth annual Tasty Buds Throwdown, a local food truck competition, will be happening at High Voltage on Sept. 16. Participating food trucks include Mae Malee’s Spring Rolls, Opie’s Pizza Wagon, Smash Tri-Cities and Spanquis. There will be live music and prize drawings for those who pay for a $10 passport to try from each truck. For more information, visit the High Voltage Facebook page.