“Minding Your Business” was a column started by former business reporter Marina Waters, who now operates as the editor for the Tri-Cities Scene. I would like to continue the work she started by highlighting news, businesses and stories you might have missed.
NOTES FROM FIELD
This past month I had the opportunity to attend and cover my first Fun Fest. From the Downtown Street Fair, to The Taste and Breakfast with the Balloons, I got to see thousands of people pass through downtown Kingsport. While the community celebration has existed for more than 40 years, it felt special to be able to see it firsthand and meet so many people in the process.
Crowds lined the streets around Church Circle to watch the Fun Fest parade go by, despite the absolute downpour of weather 30 minutes prior. The families in their matching Fun Fest T-shirts set up near the street. Children painted trash barrels with elaborate pictures or randomized splatters — and to many that’s the way it’s been for years.
I spoke with Marcia Estes, co-owner of Putt-Putt Fun Center, who told me the Putt-Putt golf tournament has been a Fun Fest staple since the beginning. You could see the competition board filling up even after just an hour of playtime during the tournament.
As my time continues with the Kingsport Times News, I hope to continue to reveal those hidden gems of Kingsport history, showing some of the treasures and stories of the people who make this region what it is.
RIBBON CUTTINGS, OPENINGS AND CLOSING
Flanagan Brothers Bierworks, a new brewery and taproom in Kingsport, will celebrate their ribbon cutting at noon on Aug. 4. They are located at 1880 N. Eastman Road, Suite 190.
Champion Chevrolet Buick GMC, previously known as Courtesy Chevrolet Buick GMC, will celebrate their ribbon cutting at noon on Aug. 25. They are located at 1220 E. Stone Drive.
Maple Tree Book Shop + Coffee House, located in Gate City, will celebrate their ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. on Aug 4. They are located at 101 E. Jackson St.
COMMUNITY HAPPENINGS
Gate City Frontier is hosting their Back to School Bash from 11 am to 1 p.m. on Aug. 5. It will be hosted at their location in Gate City at Virginia, 101 E. Jackson St.
The Bloomingdale Ruritan is hosting their Community Fest and Car Show, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 5. It will take place at Ketron Elementary School and is free to the public. There will be concessions, BINGO, inflatables and live music.