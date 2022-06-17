Milly's is a local find that serves authentic Jamaican dishes. The owner, Tedra Bennet started by selling individual plates from her house, but as more and more people wanted the tastes of Jamaica she opened the restaurant that you see now. Originally from Jamaica, Bennet moved to the Untied States for school, then moved back to Kingsport later in life. Milly's serves dishes such as jerk chicken every week, but other menu items change every week, so you are guaranteed the ability to try something new every visit.
Milly's Authentic Jamaican Restaurant Brings New Flavors to Kingsport
Kristin Thorneloe
