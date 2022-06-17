Milly's serves authentic Jamaican food to anyone who walks in the door. Their decor brings you straight to Jamaica and their food only accentuates this. They are open Thursday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 7:00 pm.

Milly's is a local find that serves authentic Jamaican dishes. The owner, Tedra Bennet started by selling individual plates from her house, but as more and more people wanted the tastes of Jamaica she opened the restaurant that you see now. Originally from Jamaica, Bennet moved to the Untied States for school, then moved back to Kingsport later in life. Milly's serves dishes such as jerk chicken every week, but other menu items change every week, so you are guaranteed the ability to try something new every visit. 

