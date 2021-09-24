ELIZABETHTON — The first fall version of Covered Bridge Days got off to a great start on Friday, thanks to spectacularly beautiful weather for Elizabethton’s biggest annual festival.
The day was warm, but not as hot as it gets in early period when the festival is usually held. The night even turned a bit chilly as fans gathered at the Covered Bridge Stage to welcome Elizabethton’s own Daniel Grindstaff, who brought his band, Merle Monroe, to the stage.
The band was an all-time high point for the festival. Grindstaff is an Elizabethton native who is a longtime professional musician on the Nashville scene. When he decided to leave the road and settle down in his home town a few years ago, he provided a boost do the entertainment the Covered Bridge festivals provided by using his extensive network to bring talented musicians as festival headliners.
But the Covered Bridge Stage has never seen anything quite like Merle Monroe.
Grindstaff is co-owner of the band, along with partner Tim Raybon. For the past 10 weeks, Merle Monroe has topped the charts as the hottest bluegrass band in the land. Four of the songs on the album have been single hits.
The audience warmly welcomed Grindstaff and the band to the Covered Bridge Stage and also enjoyed the first band of the night, Songs of the South, an Alabama tribute band.
The festival also had attractions for its younger audience.
Children appeared to be thoroughly enjoying the Kids Island activities, including inflatable rides, a magic act, and a foam party. Parents enjoyed that these activities were free. The arts and craft vendors and the food vendors were also opened on Friday and will remain for the weekend.
There are plenty of things to do at Covered Bridge Days, as well as at Carter County’s second notable event on the same day: The 241st Annual observance of the Gathering of Overmountain Men at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park. Both venues get started at 10 a.m.
SATURDAY EVENTS
The art and craft vendors will begin selling their items at 10 a.m. Kids Island also gets started at 10 a.m. with the free inflatables at the Edwards Island green space. The Rotary Pavilion will feature Blue at 10 a.m., Winnie the Pooh and friendswill be at the Rotary Pavilion at 10:30 a.m. and Elmo and Big Bird will be at the Rotary Pavilionat 11 a.m.
Things also get started at Sycamore Shoals at 10 a.m. with the Raising of the Colors. The Overmountain Men will form up inside Fort Watauga for morning instructions, militia inspection, and posting of the flag.
The Queen and King of the Doe Beauty Pageant gets started at 11 a.m. at Betsy’s Back Porch Stage. This pageant is open to boys and girls of all ages. There will be prizes awarded for different age categories.
At 11 a.m. Sycamore Shoals will present “Every Seventh Man.” Oral tradition is that the Overmountain Men left behind every seventh man who came to the Gathering so that this contingent could guard the settlements while the rest crossed the Blue Ridge into the Carolinas.
At noon at Sycamore Shoals, historic interpreter Lisa Bennett will be at the Talbot House at Fort Watauga to tell the story of Mary Patton and how she manufactured the gunpowder taken by the Overmountain Men on their march to Kings Mountain.
The Covered Bridge Stage gets active at noon, when Downtown Country performs. The band specializes in classic country.
At noon at the Rotary Pavilion the Magic Show will be presented. There will be an encore performance at 1:30 p.m.
The climax of the Gathering at Sycamore Shoals will come at 1 p.m., when the Overmountain Victory Trail Association will recreate the 1780 crossing of the Watauga River, when Col. William Campbell and 400 militia men completed their ride from Abingdon to Sycamore Shoals to join the Overmountain forces already assembled there under Col. John Sevier and Col. Isaac Shelby. The Story of the Overmountain Men will be told after the re-enactors cross the river, around 2 p.m. The story of the march across the Blue Ridge to Kings Mountain will be presented inside Fort Watauga by members of the Overmountain Victory Trail Association.
Sycamore Shoals will close for the day at 3 p.m.
There will still be plenty of entertainment and activities going on at the Covered Bridge Days.
At 1:30 p.m., the Covered Bridge Cloggers will take Betsy’s Back Porch Stage.
At 2 p.m., the Bullseye Band will take the Covered Bridge Stage.
At 3:30 p.m., the Appalachian Irish Dance Company takes Betsy’s Back Porch Stage.
At 4 p.m., the Dimestore Cowboys take the Covered Bridge Stage.
Entertainment at the Main Street Block Party gets going in the 3rd Block of Downtown Elk Avenue at 4 p.m., with local artist Florencia Rusiñol leading things off. The Block Party features a rest area, a beer garden and live music.
At 5:30 p.m. the Trailblazer Cloggers will take Betsy’s Back Porch Stage.
At 6 p.m., the Appalachian Trail Bluegrass takes the Covered Bridge Stage.
At 7 p.m. Monday Night Social will be at Main Street Block Party.
At 7:30 p.m. Watts Dancers takes the Covered Bridge Stage.
At 8 p.m. T.G. Sheppard will take the Covered Bridge Stage. Sheppard has 21 number one hits and has been ranked among the top 100 country artists of all time.
At 9:30 p.m. there will be a big fireworks show from the Elk Avenue Bridge.
SUNDAY EVENTS
The events get started at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park with another traditional reenactment. At 10 a.m., the memorable “The Sword of the Lord and Gideon” is presented at Fort Watauga. This is the sermon and prayer spoken by Presbyterian minister Samuel Doak as the Overmountain Men prepared to ride from Sycamore Shoals to Gap Creek and on to cross the Blue Ridge to Kings Mountain.
The religious observances will continue at Sycamore Shoals at 11 a.m. with a traditional frontier worship service held in the courtyard of Fort Watauga.
At noon, the “Every Seventh Man” will be re-enacted again.
At 1 p.m., Lisa Bennett will once again present her “Keep Your Powder Dry” retelling of the story of gunpowder manufacturer Mary Patton.
At 2 p.m., there will be Irish Dancing on the Colonial Frontier.
At 3 p.m. the Colors will be retired and the event will end for this year at Sycamore Shoals.
Things will get started at Covered Bridge Day at 1 p.m. with the Elizabethton Children Business Fair at 1 p.m. in the Covered Bridge Park. This a chance to shop with local entrepreneurs from the ages of 7-18. This a single-day shopping event for these young people and there will be an awards ceremony after the fair recognizing businesses who have excelled in design, marketing and creativity.
Kids Island will also get started back at 1 p.m. with inflatables at the green space at Edwards Island. There will also be performances at the Rotary Pavilion, including Mickey and other Disney characters from 1-2 p.m., a magic show from 2-3 p.m. and a foam party from 3-6 p.m.
Entertainment on the Covered Bridge Stage will include One Church Worship at 2 p.m. This group is a collection of praise bands from local churches.
At 4 p.m. Sacred Harmony will take the Covered Bridge Stage. This group has 15 years in the music ministry.