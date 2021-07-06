JOHNSON CITY — Pet owners now have a public way to memorialize their furry or feathered companions, or even human friends, while supporting the animal shelter.
The Tribute Society allows people to remember their pet family members with a commemorative brick or tile.
The bricks, which can be inscribed to honor or memorialize a loved one — pet or person — will be engraved with laser technology that’s durable and weather-resistant.
The bricks will pave a memorial garden walkway to be built at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter this summer.
“We have about 15 or 20 bricks that have been purchased, and we hope to have them engraved within a couple of weeks,” Tammy Davis, the shelter’s director, said.
The commemorative tiles are imprinted with a pet’s color photograph and name and are permanently installed inside the shelter on a tribute wall.
“It’s a way to raise money for the shelter and will serve as a lasting tribute to the love and bond between animals and their families,” Davis said.
The tiles are placed in a front hallway where visitors can see them.
“We had been to other shelters that had memorial gardens with the engraved brick. We felt that was a great way to remember a pet or even a person who loved pets. We want to create a nice feature of a garden and walk for people to remember their pets,” Davis said.
There is a walkway grid so people who purchase a brick can choose where it’s located. The brick pathway is already installed and the engraver will not have to take them up to do his work.
“We want it to be a nice, serene area,” Davis said.
Memorial bricks are $150 and the wall hanging tiles are $250.