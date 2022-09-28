Defense Attorney Julie Canter’s (right) cross-examination of Special Agent Erica Stephens of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation became so rigorous on Wednesday that Canter approached the witness stand to point out the items she wanted answered.
ELIZABETHTON — After hearing about the last days of 4-month-old Kenlyn Beard from family members and first responders on Tuesday, the murder trial of Paul Beard was dominated on Wednesday with the medical assessments from physicians who treated the child at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital and the findings of lead investigator Special Agent Erica Stephens of the Tennessee Bureau of Identification.
It was a long day of complex explanations, but Judge Stacy Street kept the jurors motivated until 6:30 p.m.
Most of the morning was devoted to hearing the testimony of Stephens. While discussing the results of the investigation to Assistant District Attorney Matthew Roark, Stephens said she first talked to the parents of Kenlyn at the children’s hospital, but she said the majority of the evidence was medically based, so she said it was important to consult the experts in the field. The medical experts she talked with and who testified on Wednesday said the brain injuries Kenlyn suffered were not accidental.
Stephens said she had various levels of cooperation with the parents, Paul Beard and Diana Buck. She said she first talked to them at the children’s hospital while Kenlyn was still being treated. She said she confronted Beard later, stating that the medical reports and autopsy did not support his explanation that he dropped Kenlyn on the carpeted floor while he was holding her, a drop of about 4 feet. She told him something else must have happened, but she said he just shook his head “yes” without further explanation.
Stephens faced a rigorous cross-examination by defense attorney Julie Canter, who asked questions about the thoroughness of the investigation. Canter asked why the investigation was more stringent with Beard than it had been with Buck. Stephens said that she had obtained information from Buck’s cellphone by getting her consent. Canter said her client’s cellphone was taken by search warrant instead of consent.
Canter also asked detailed questions about the information provided by the text messages taken from the cellphones. At one point, Canter came to the witness stand to point out details in data that she wanted Stephens to answer.
The testimony from the doctors who treated Kenlyn shared a theme of a badly injured baby who continued to deteriorate in the few days of advanced medical treatment in the intensive care unit of East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.
The account given by Dr. Kevin Brinkmann was especially compelling. Although he said this was his first time testifying as an expert witness, he described the sadness of observing a 4-month-old child in the process of slowly dying. Brinkmann is in intensive care pediatrics, so his job with five others at the children’s hospital is to treat the sickest and most badly injured.
“Over the time in the hospital, the effects of her brain injury continued to get worse,” Brinkmann said.
He said her eyes responded appropriately when she first arrived but did not react later in her hospital stay. There continued to be blood on her brain so that the normal soft spot babies have on top of their heads remained hard and full. When her legs were pinched, they did not react.
Brinkmann also said “things didn’t add up to what the father said.” He got the rest of the medical team involved in trying to find a solution.
Kenlyn’s progression toward death was most graphically shown by the series of radiological images provided by Dr. Sidney Roberts, medical director of radiology at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. The series of CAT and MRI scans he presented showed the breakdown of Kenlyn’s brain as a result of her injury.
Dr. Nicole Masian, forensic pathologist at the Quillen College of Medicine, provided the final explanation of Kenlyn’s deterioration. Masian said the cause of death was “blunt force trauma to the head.” She said the injuries from the trauma caused significant bleeding and swelling of the brain, leading to brain death.
Masian said her autopsy revealed five fractures, on the left, right, front and rear of Kenlyn’s skull. When asked by Roark if the injuries could have been caused by a fall of four feet onto a carpeted floor, Masian said, “No, absolutely not.” She said it could have been caused by a fall down a flight of stairs.