By MIKE STILL
BIG STONE GAP — Mountain Empire Community College President Kristin Westover says the college’s primary challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic is ensuring its relevance and connection to the community as it approaches its 50th anniversary.
“We continue to help our students and staff get through the pandemic and continue to help them thrive,” said Westover. “We’re continuing distance learning as we maintain our relevance to our community and what we have to offer.”
MECC’s nursing program has been one of the highlights of that community relevance, Westover said. Despite the impact of the pandemic on students in family life and being able to study in groups, the college’s nursing students have shown increases in several performance measures after the program became a stand-alone program from the previous regional arrangement among the region’s community colleges.
Westover said nursing student retention has also been a highlight during the pandemic.
“Our faculty and staff have been flexible and dedicated to making this work,” Westover said.
The college’s workforce development mission has also progressed despite the pandemic. Westover pointed to the success of MECC’s Center for Workforce and Innovation in Appalachia, which repurposed the former Appalachia Elementary School into a facility housing a dental assistant program, training for commercial drivers licensing and utility lineman work, welding and the Smart Farming Center.
The farming center, while originally envisioned as a support asset to help farmers in Southwest Virginia, has found a specialty niche which ties into efforts by the Lonesome Pine Regional Facilities Authority and economic development initiative InvestSWVA to encourage specialty grain farming to support a growing regional brewing industry.
Westover said a pilot program through LPRIFA and InvestSWVA showed farmers that small grains offer an alternative crop with good yields and profitability. Plans to develop a grain processing facility in the Wise County area
“We’re exploring grants to build a small grains and facility management program,” Westover said. “If we’re going to move this area forward agriculturally, this is an important step.”
Westover said farmers form a major part of Southwest Virginia’s economic development efforts, and MECC can help beyond just offering degree programs.
“Most of our farmers are entrepreneurs, and the smart farming program represents their needs,” Westover said. “A big part of our service region is agricultural and keeping them viable so they can see increased yields and profits is important for our mission.”
As the college approaches its 50th anniversary this fall, Westover said the college is reviewing its own strategic plan as part of the Virginia Community College System. Another part of the college’s community impact seeing a 50th birthday is Home Craft Days.
Although the pandemic forced the 2020 Home Craft Days into a virtual review of the event’s history, Westover said she hopes that vaccinations and pandemic mitigation could make the event in-person again by October 2022.
Commencement — also forced into a virtual recognition in 2020 — poses a challenge for students and families wanting to be able to gather and celebrate their achievements, but Westover said college officials are working out the details for a drive-in commencement at the Central Drive-In near Norton in May.
“We’re looking at recording presentations by staff and students and combining it into a movie that graduates and families can watch at the drive-in while maintaining safe social distancing,” Westover said.
Westover said MECC has seen a strong downward trend in COVID-19 test positivity and cases through the academic year, and growing vaccine availability raises hopes for herd immunity as the college prepares for a new academic year.
“We worry about our students, the elderly, shut-ins and community,” Westover said of MECC’s role in the region. “The disconnect with the community because of the pandemic concerns us, and we’re looking for ways to maintain our connections. We’re made for interaction.”