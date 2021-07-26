JOHNSON CITY — Johnson City Schools will not require face masks for students, faculty, staff and visitors in schools this academic year, except on buses, and will “continue to consult with local public health experts to allow Johnson City Schools to make informed decisions for our students’ and faculty’s safety,” according to new COVID-19 safety protocols announced on Monday.
According to the protocols, which note that masks are still required for both drivers and passengers on buses, signage will be placed at all city school locations reminding people that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends those who aren’t vaccinated against the virus continue wearing masks, which will be provided by the school upon request. The school system will also continue with enhanced cleaning protocols.
The protocols also state that the system will provide COVID-19 tests for all students, faculty and staff, and will continue following the CDC’s recommendations for isolation in the event of a positive case. Johnson City Schools will also continue to follow the state health department’s return to school algorithm that helps schools determine when a student can safely return to the classroom after being exposed to the virus or if they develop symptoms, even if those symptoms occur with no known exposure.
“We’re excited to have everybody back, we’re excited to see faces — that’s obviously a good thing,” Safety Supervisor Dr. Greg Wallace said. “I would ask that parents recognize that we are working very hard to get this right. We want to do the right thing, we certainly want students in our building but we want to provide a safe atmosphere for them as well.
“We’re not through this yet,“ Wallace said. ”We still have some mitigation strategies in place we hope that they will be sufficient enough to keep our numbers down in our schools.”
Wallace said in the event additional safety protocols are needed, the system would be able to quickly put those in place because of the mitigation strategies put into place last school year. In the event students do test positive, Wallace said the school system will again make decisions on a school-by-school or class-by-class basis.
To learn more about Johnson City Schools’ safety protocols for the upcoming school year, visit https://bit.ly/3zBT2q1.