As Ballad Health attempts to get a fuller picture of the novel coronavirus’ spread in the region, Marsh Regional Blood Center will be conducting free COVID-19 antibody testing for blood donors starting July 20.
“Because our knowledge of COVID-19 changes day-to-day, we need to do everything we can to learn more about its spread and how many people have truly been affected,” Don Campbell, director of Marsh Regional, said in a statement. “Currently, estimates for how many people have contracted COVID-19 while staying completely asymptomatic vary greatly, so by sampling members of our communities for antibodies, we’ll be able to better gauge how many people have been infected and how far the pandemic has spread, which will help us fight its continued reach.”
In April, Dr. Bill Block, dean of East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine, said antibody testing would be crucial in the future.
“Knowing the level of community infection through antibody testing, and knowing who the people were that either were mildly infected and didn’t seek care or didn’t have symptoms, is going to be crucial to seeing the extent of where we are with this disease,” Block said.
The free testing is also a way for Ballad to recruit new donors of convalescent plasma, which is used to treat patients with severe cases of COVID-19. The healthcare system partnered with the Mayo Clinic to conduct a national study on it, and local donations are important to the study’s success.
While donations have picked up since the early days of the pandemic, Dr. Evan Kulbacki, Marsh Regional’s medical director, said Ballad has used nearly all of its convalescent plasma reserves and is in serious need of more to help treat COVID-19 patients.
Right now, with this second surge, we’ve seen demand just increase and spike up, and with that increased demand we’ve noticed that that has taken our supplies to near critical levels,” Kulbacki said. “We really need this convalescent plasma, and each person that donates convalescent plasma actually can help two people if you split the donations into two.”
It, Kulbacki hopes, will also help Marsh Regional add to its blood reserves, which are also low because of the pandemic and the typical summer decrease.
“It’s an incentive to increase blood donation because current inventory is really low because of the virus and normal reduction (of donations) in summer,” said Kulbacki.
If you meet the regular blood donation criteria, you’re eligible to donate and receive the free test, which does not indicate current COVID-19 infection but can show previous infection. Experts, including physicians with the World Health Organization, estimate that a quarter or more of people who contract COVID-19 have mild or no symptoms.
Donors will be notified of their results by mail in about two weeks, and Marsh Regional will reach out to any donors with positive antibodies. Kulbacki said the test being used is an accurate one, but cautioned that testing positive doesn’t mean you’re immune from future infection or that you can stop following public health guidelines.
“I don’t think people should take security in knowing that they have antibodies, it’s so early in this infection that we don’t know how long those antibodies actually last and how long they neutralize this virus,” he said. “I would still encourage people to social distance, wash their hands and to follow the government mandates and suggestions so that we can keep that person safe and keep our community safe.
“Even if you test positive, continue to do the responsible thing,” he continued.
The COVID-19 antibody test is available for donors who give at Marsh Regional’s collection centers and public blood drives. Upcoming community blood drives will be held:
Monday, July 20, noon-6 p.m. Morgan Memorial United Methodist Church, Rose Hill, Virginia.Tuesday
1-6 p.m. Valley View Freewill Baptist Church, Clintwood.
10 a.m.-2 p.m. CVA Heart Institute, Kingsport.
1:30-5 p.m. UPM Pharmaceuticals, Bristol, Tennessee.
Wednesday
11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sapling Grove Urgent Care, Bristol, Tennessee.
1-6:30 p.m. St Anne Catholic Church, Bristol, Virginia.
4-8 p.m. Ridgeview Baptist Church, Church Hill.
4:30-8 p.m. South Holston Ruritan, Bristol, Tennessee.
Thursday
9 a.m.-noon Microporous, Piney Flats.
1:30-4 p.m. Marion Mold & Tool Inc., Marion.
1-5 p.m. Wolf Hills Fabricators and Komatsu Mining Corp., Abingdon.
Friday
8 a.m.-1 p.m. The Robinette Company, Bristol, Tennessee.
noon-5 p.m. Calvary Church, Johnson City.
Saturday
10 a.m.-4 p.m. The Historical Society of Washington County (hosted by the Abingdon Rotary Club), Abingdon.
In addition to the scheduled blood drives, donors are welcome at Marsh Regional’s collection centers: 111 W. Stone Drive, Suite 300, Kingsport; 2428 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City; and 1996 W. State St., Bristol. An appointment is required before giving blood at any blood center — donors should call (423) 408-7500, (423) 652-0014 or (423) 282-7090 or visit www.marshblood.com for more information about appointments or to schedule a blood drive at a local business, church, school or community organization. Same-day blood donation appointments are frequently available.