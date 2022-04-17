BLACKSBURG — Maroon was the dominant color in Virginia Tech’s spring football game Saturday.
The Maroon squad, led by quarterback Grant Wells, rolled to a 26-10 victory over the White team on a sunshine-filled day at Lane Stadium.
The Maroon team had 293 totals yards to the White’s 126 in the two-hour game that saw eight offensive plays go for more than 20 yards.
Wells connected with Kaleb Smith for two long first-quarter touchdowns — a 47-yarder and a 51- yarder — to help put the Maroon up 17-0 entering the second quarter.
Smith finished the day with three catches for 103 yards.
Quarterback Devin Farrell also played well, rushing for 41 yards and scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter to ice the victory.
The White team averaged an impressive 12.6 yards per play but couldn’t get much out of it. Quarterback Ben Locklear tossed a 7-yard touchdown to receiver Conner Dusenbury as time expired.
Six players recorded a sack apiece: Eli Adams, Norell Pollard, Wilfried Pene, TyJuan Garbutt, Gunner Givens and Keli Lawson. Defensive back Ny’Quee Hawkins and linebacker Keshon Artis each had a team-high five tackles.
AWARD WINNERS
At halftime, first-year Hokies head coach Brent Pry handed out the spring training awards. The winners were:
Tech Tough Strength & Conditioning Award: Defensive back Brion Murray; linebacker Matt Johnson
Most Improved Award: Tight end Nick Gallo; defensive lineman Josh Fuga
Offensive MVP: Receiver Da'Wain Lofton
Defensive MVP: Defensive back Chamarri Conner
Special Teams MVP: Linebacker Keli Lawson; defensive back Jalen Stroman
President's Leadership Award: Linebacker Dax Hollifield
Frank Beamer Ultimate Teammate Award: Quarterback/athlete Connor Blumrick