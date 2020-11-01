JOHNSON CITY — Police found a man with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle fleeing the scene of a shooting outside a downtown Johnson City nightclub early Sunday morning.
About 1 a.m., police were called to a shooting that had just occurred in front of Wonderland Lounge Bar N Grill on Spring Street.
Police stopped the fleeing vehicle, and found the man with a gunshot wound in his abdomen inside the vehicle.
The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and he was in stable condition later Sunday morning.
The investigation was continuing. Johnson City police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 423-434-6166. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 423-434-6158. To send a confidential tip, text 423JCPD and the tip to 847411 (TIP411) or visit www.citizenobserver.com. You can also send messages via the department’s website http://www.johnsoncitytn.org/police/cid/.