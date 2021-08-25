James David Fannon, a Mountain Top Timber Products LLC executive who pleaded guilty Aug. 10 to six felony charges stemming from the misuse of economic development funds, was misidentified in a photo caption as Roger Fannon in Wednesday's edition.
