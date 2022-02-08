ERWIN — A man accused of killing his girlfriend at a Unicoi County campground spent the hours after her death having dinner at a restaurant, according to court documents.
Tyler Lee Owens, 29, is charged with second-degree murder after Unicoi County deputies received a tip on Monday morning that a woman had been shot.
According to a court affidavit, when deputies knocked on the door of the camper in which Owens was living, he fled through a back window. As officers chased him, Owens allegedly produced a gun, and deputies ordered him to drop his weapon. Owens complied and was tackled by the deputies but continued to resist arrest.
The affidavit says Owens told officers that after a verbal altercation early Sunday morning, the woman, whose identity has not yet been released, “pulled a gun and pointed to her own head, and he went to take the gun from her, and the gun discharged striking her in the left side of the neck.”
Owens also told officers that “in a panic he did not know what to do,” and that he attempted to call 911 but “never sent the call.” He also reportedly told authorities he ran because he had outstanding warrants in North Carolina and was a convicted felon.
According to the affidavit, Owens left the camper around 6 p.m. on Sunday and traveled to Quantum Leap and Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen in Johnson City with an ex-girlfriend and two members of her family before returning to the residence.
Owens placed the body of the victim in her own vehicle on Sunday night and at some point attempted to clean the camper with bleach, according to the affidavit.
The gun that was produced by Owens during the foot pursuit was confirmed to be the gun that killed the woman, according to the affidavit, which also said that Owens told officers an empty shell casing found in his pants pocket was the one that was discharged from the gun at the time of the shooting.
In addition to the charge of second-degree murder, Owens is also charged with abuse of a corpse, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, tampering with evidence, evading arrest, resisting arrest and three counts of aggravated assault.
Owens will be held at the Unicoi County Jail without bond.
Previously Reported
