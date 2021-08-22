Story by Amy Millhorn Leonard • Photos by Matthew Lane
Owners Mike and Angela Vaughn are celebrating their fifth year of operating Mama’s House Buffet Restaurant — and there is certainly a lot to celebrate this year.
The restaurant, a popular spot for over 20 years, received a Tennessee Department of Health score of 99 this year — despite safety challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. It was also recently voted by the community as the “Best Buffet” in the Kingsport Times News’ Readers’ Choice 2021!
“We consistently strive to take food safety and customer safety very seriously!” Mike explained. “We know that COVID-19 affected many businesses, and we were not immune to that, but we want to thank our loyal customers and staff for helping us to make it through these trying times.”
Throughout the crisis, Mike and his staff were diligent in staying in contact with health inspectors to make sure of their compliance to changes in standards because of COVID-19.
As a result, Mama’s House has added new safety procedures. They offer hand sanitizer to customers and urge them to wear provided plastic gloves when serving themselves for safety and out of respect for other customers.
“Food safety is job No. 1 for all of our staff, and we don’t compromise on that,” Mike stressed. The dining room at Mama’s House offers plenty of space for social distancing, and they are beginning to see large groups of people returning to the restaurant for special events.
“It is great seeing folks get out again together,” Mike said.
And, really, family — related or not — is what Mama’s House is all about.
Let us do the cooking
Where else can you enjoy delicious food — all you can eat — like Mama would make in an atmosphere where the staff’s ultimate goal is to make you feel right at home?
With over 40 years of food service experience, Mike and Angela changed the menu by offering more scratch-made items like real mashed potatoes and homemade macaroni and cheese.
“We consistently receive compliments from customers about our food and the unique flavors of our food. While we always have our traditional favorites, like our fryer fried chicken and fish, cole slaw, pickled beets, bread pudding and what I believe to be the freshest salad bar in the area, we also have daily specials,” Mike said.
Our specials are very popular. Tuesdays are “Nacho Mama’s Tuesdays,” featuring homemade taco meat and all the fixin’s. Wednesdays are like a family cookout with hamburgers, hotdogs and hand-cut, breaded chicken tenders prepared by Mike himself. A baked potato bar is featured on Thursdays. Seafood Fridays feature a selection of fried and baked fish and shrimp. The restaurant’s popular fried catfish appears on the buffet after 4 p.m. On Saturdays, you can have “Breakfast for Lunch” from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. After 11 a.m., you can choose from both breakfast and lunch items. Then, at 4 p.m. on Saturdays, the star of the buffet is slow-cooked-overnight BBQ ribs. On Sunday, customers can enjoy a “Traditional Sunday Dinner” with turkey and dressing, pork loin or meatloaf, a carving station with ham and roast beef, great casseroles and delicious desserts.
“Hands down, we are the best value in town!” Mike added. “Where else can you get lunch from $11 to $13, all-you-can-eat; or dinner for $14 to $16, all-you-can-eat; or Sunday dinner for $14 to $17, all-you-can-eat?”
Mama’s House also offers by-the-pound “takeout” for only $5.99 per pound, and it is becoming more popular. “Just as quickly as you can get through a drive-thru line, you can come in and fill up a plate, pay and be back at work with delicious homemade food,” Mike said.
Family ties
The Vaughns met in the restaurant industry and have been married for 36 years.
As they traveled back to the area repeatedly to visit family, they decided to stay here.
“The fickle finger of fate pointed us to Mama’s House, which became available, and the rest as they say is history,” Mike said.
Angela has deep community roots. She is part of the seventh generation to live on the Stuffle Farm in the Bloomingdale area since the 1840s. Buying the restaurant was like coming home for her. “I like being back where my family roots are,” she said. “We always run into people we know and love catching up.”
Mama’s House is located at 2608 John B Dennis Highway in Kingsport. They’re open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. , Fridays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Mike and Angela — along with their staff — invite you to come and make yourself at home at Mama’s House. To order, call 423-247-5691.