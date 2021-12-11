There’s a running joke in my family about borrowing $40. It’s important when we bring it up to pronounce 40 “four-TEE” and drag out the “dollars.”
Pretty early this fall, Mom and I began talking about “fruitcake weather” and our determination to not only note its arrival by rewatching the old television movie of Truman Capote’s classic “A Christmas Memory,” but to follow through with making fruitcakes.
It was especially a goal of mine because I’d already decided Mom’s fruitcake was my preferred treat for my birthday, which fell on Thanksgiving weekend. A week before the holiday I headed to the store in search of all the items we’d need from the well-worn at least 25-year-old 3” x 5” index card containing our only known copy of the recipe.
The recipe is much older than a quarter-century. Mom first started making fruitcakes in the late 1950s. And this is the recipe that started it all. It was gifted to Mom, still a young wife with toddlers, by one of the first of the neighbor ladies to take her under wing.
Lucille taught Mom a lot in the years she lived next door. When Mom and Dad first moved in, Lucille’s daughter, herself a fairly recent bride, was living at home with her parents while her husband served our country. Lucille’s first grandchild arrived just a few months before Mom and Dad’s firstborn, my sister, Pamela.
At some point, Lucille found time to teach Mom how to make fruitcakes. It is a hands-in experience. No, I did not mean hands-on. To make a good fruitcake (be quiet, fruitcake haters) you have to work the ingredients together with your hands. Like meatloaf. Only stickier.
I have to say here that I think fruitcake gets a bad rap. Yes, many of them are terrible. But a good homemade fruitcake, perhaps an acquired taste, is a great thing and a real treat when it’s done right.
Back when Lucille first taught Mom to make fruitcakes, “done right” meant using fresh coconut. Not canned. Not frozen. Not sweetened, flaked and bagged. For years when “fruitcake weather” arrived, it meant Mom would buy a real coconut and Dad would crack it open for her to scrape out the flesh.
Mom’s (or Lucille’s) fruitcake was standard Christmas fare at our house throughout the 1960s and into the 1970s. The recipe makes two tube-pan cakes. This might be one reason Lucille teamed up with Mom: they’d each get one cake, which is usually plenty for one family. And the cakes last a good while (again, you haters keep your years-old fruitcake jokes to yourself, please).
In fact, after Lucille died in the early 1970s, Mom and my Aunt Bonnie (Hurd) began their own tradition of “working up” fruitcakes as a team, each ending up with one cake. Aunt Bonnie liked to use a Bundt pan. I mention that because Aunt Bonnie had an eye for detail, which I hypothesize is linked to being organized.
Organization is neither my nor Mom’s strong suit.
Throughout my childhood, a large soup tureen on top of a corner cabinet served as Mom’s recipe “box.” Over time, it was supplemented by a large, bright yellow cardboard potato chip canister. It was not a Charles chips tin. We weren’t that uptown. Pamela, her husband, Larry, and I all think the yellow canisters were Terry’s potato chips. But it might have been Moore’s. Let me know if you know.
At some point, fruitcake cookies became the rage and Mom baked less and soup tureens and potato chip canisters were moved about, their contents put elsewhere. In the 1990s, a year rolled around and I asked for fruitcake. Mom couldn’t find the recipe, and it was Aunt Bonnie to the rescue. So the back of my 3” by 5” index card states, “From Lucille Lemons to Wanda Osborne to Bonnie Hurd to Wanda Osborne.”
I feel certain other ladies in the neighborhood shared the recipe. I’m hoping they also shared the experience — and the expense.
Fruitcake isn’t cheap to make. I was reminded of that when I headed to the store with my list in hand this year. The candied fruit alone cost $40. Then there’s a dozen large eggs (Eggland’s Best); a pound of butter (Land O’ Lakes, unsalted); a pound of pecans; a pound of coconut (Baker’s — the reason we didn’t make fruitcakes last year was because we couldn’t find Baker’s brand coconut); two pounds of raisins; and more. I didn’t total it all up. At least we already had Watkins pure vanilla extract (my Uncle Jack was a Watkins representative when I was a child and we still rank it best).
With both of us working, we had the batter mixed and divided into two tube pans in a little over two hours. Then they baked in the oven for five more hours.
We’ll both tell you it was worth it.
But I might ask to borrow $40 next year when “fruitcake weather” arrives again.
P.S. If someone offers you a bit of their homemade fruitcake, and you’re not a fruitcake fan, please don’t take a slice just to “be polite.”