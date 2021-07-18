A familiar face among local nonprofit agencies has a new base of operation.
The Boys & Girls Club of the Mountain Empire announced this week that Kathy Lowdermilk has joined the organization as its CEO. Lowdermilk took over the role on July 6.
With more than 21 years of experience in the nonprofit sector, Lowdermilk has served as marketing director at William King Museum and program director of Keep Bristol Beautiful at the Bristol Chamber. Most recently, the Grundy, Virginia, native served as regional director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee.
“Boys & Girls Club of the Mountain Empire needs an extra special CEO — not just because it’s an extra special nonprofit providing vital community service, but because stability and growth have been hard to come by in recent years,” board member Brendan Mcsheehy said.
“After failing to find the perfect mix of talent, experience, inspiration and community connectivity already inside the organization, the search committee and full board were delighted to learn of Kathy’s interest and willingness to commit to lead BGCME forward. Her area nonprofit background and engaging personality are just two aspects we’re confident that Kathy will harness effectively as she takes up our mission.”
Lowdermilk received degrees in business management and mass communications with honors from Emory & Henry College. She has been on several boards and committees in the community, including United Way Bristol and Kingsport, and was named a 40-under-40 honoree.
Lowdermilk currently lives in Bluff City with her husband, John, and son, Isaac.
Since its founding in 1949, the Boys & Girls Club of the Mountain Empire has provided programs for boys and girls in the community. The club has been providing youth with a sense that they are valued as individuals for over 72 years. More importantly, it has been promoting activities that lead to personal responsibility and improved self-esteem. As a result, when many of the youth who come through the clubs are faced with peer pressures and difficult decisions, they make the best choices and avoid tragic consequences.
Boys & Girls Club’s after-school programs serve youth in communities across the region. The Boys & Girls Club of the Mountain Empire coordinates club units in Abingdon and Bristol, Virginia, and Bristol and Bluff City, Tennessee.
Call (276) 669-8932 to learn more.