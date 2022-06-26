ELIZABETHTON — Jackson Skeen used a blistering final round of 8-under 64 to make history at the William B. Greene Jr. East Tennessee Amateur at Elizabethton Golf Course on Sunday afternoon.
It gave Skeen a three-day total of 13-under 203 and a two-stroke victory over runner-up Tyler Lane. A former Science Hill golfer who led the Hilltoppers to the 2018 state championship, Skeen became the first ever to win both the Tillinghast Invitational at Johnson City Country Club and the East Tennessee Amateur.
“I always consider this and the Tillinghast my home tournaments. To win the Tillinghast last year and the ETA this year, it means a lot,” Skeen said. “I knew no one had ever won both the Tillinghast and ETA, so that got me excited about making history.”
His low round came despite a variety of weather conditions. It included a light rain turning into a heavy downpour for the final groups before the rain eased up. Skeen didn’t let it affect him, with business to attend to.
He played aggressive with his approach shots on the front nine, which led to a 5-under 31. He was a little more conservative on the back nine other than a couple of holes, which proved to be a two-stroke difference.
“I knew being two back (heading into the final round), I would have to make birdies today,” he said. “I was always thinking birdies. I had one bogey, but otherwise it was birdie, birdie.
"I knew it was going to be a good day on 11 when I hit a hybrid off the tee and had about 250-260 (yards) into the green. I hit a 3-wood to about 10 feet (from the hole). I two-putted it, made birdie and that put me at 6-under. I knew then I was playing good golf.”
He chipped in an eagle 15 yards from the pin on No. 16 when the ball bounced twice and went in the hole.
Lane, a Knoxville golfer who came into the final round tied for the lead with Cayman Ratliff, fired a 4-under 68. He finished at 11-under 205 in his bid to become a three-time ETA champion. He liked the grind of playing in the rain and was impressed by Skeen’s final round.
“I’m happy with the way I played. I hit some good shots coming down the stretch and a couple of nervy ones too,” Lane said. “I’m happy for Jackson. He played the best and I expected him to come out and play well today. This tournament has a real community feel to it where we root for each other. He just beat the course today.”
Hunter Hartman placed third at 9-under 207 after a five-under 67 on the final day. Ratliff was fourth at 208 with Cameron Dugger, Ben Harris and Bryson Morrell tied for fifth at 209.
SENIOR SHOWDOWN
Tim Moore hit a 12-foot birdie on the first playoff hole to beat Mike Wood after the two tied at 5-under 211 after 72 holes. Mike Poe, the recently retired Volunteer High School basketball coach, finished tied for third with Tony Gouge at 2-under 214.
Wood had a 2-under 70, one stroke better than Moore in the final round, but Moore got the putt he needed to fall in the playoff.
“I pulled the putt an inch or two and when it got to the left, I thought it was going to stop,” Moore said. “It fell in the side door. I had a lot of putts coming in where I had a chance to win, but I wasn’t aggressive enough and kept leaving them short. I got lucky on the last putt.
“Mike was three shots ahead of me going to the back nine. He hits so much longer than I am so I had to take a few chances on the par 5s. I hit it in the water on 14, but I got it up from 78 yards away and that was a big turnaround.”
SUPER SENIORS
Bob Ross shot a 3-under 69 Sunday to rally from nine strokes down and capture a one-stroke victory over second-round leader Pat Kenney.
Ross finished at 9-over 225, while Kenney and Danny Jones each posted a 226.