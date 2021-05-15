ABINGDON — Jon Wes Lovelace didn’t let a bad start spoil a nice afternoon at the second Bill Webster Junior Golf Championship.
Lovelace overcame a 6-over-par start to shoot 76 and grab the first-round lead at Glenrochie Country Club.
Lovelace was 6 over after six holes, but he didn’t panic thanks to a putter that began converting birdie chances. He played the final 12 holes in 2 under.
“I was putting it good and I usually hit the ball pretty good,” said Lovelace, who plays at Volunteer. “Once I started hitting it good, I got it turned around. I started making birdies and hitting it better.
“I was just trying to make pars. You have to hit in the fairway here because if you miss the green it’s really hard to get up and down.”
Lovelace, who had four birdies, will take a three-stroke lead over former Sullivan Central golfer Seth Robinette into Sunday’s final round. Robinette’s 79 was the low round until Lovelace came in. They were the only two players in the high school boys division to break 80 as Glenrochie played tough.
“I’m going to try to get off to a little better start and that ought to be pretty good,” said Lovelace, who finished second in the TSSAA tournament as a sophomore.
CLOSE GIRLS COMPETITION
Isabella van der Biest and Katie Hall were tied for the lead in the high school girls division after both shot 75.
Van der Biest, a former Dobyns-Bennett golfer, has signed to play at Alabama. Hall is from Abingdon.
Noelia Adkins out of Tennessee High was third at 79.
DEFENDING CHAMPION
Will Watson, who won the inaugural Webster Junior, was forced to withdraw with a rib injury.
Watson, who helped Abingdon to the state championship on this very course last month, is a Virginia Tech commit.
The tournament was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Carter Wolfe shot a nine-hole 38 to grab a one-shot lead in the middle school boys division. Cooper Terry was second with a 39.
Chloe Bray’s 40 was tops in the middle school girls division, and she’ll take a five-stroke lead over Aliezah Robinson into the final round.
WEBSTER TRADITIONS
The winner of each division will receive a green letterman’s jacket with the Glenrochie logo.
A champions dinner was held Friday night, and Glenrochie general manager Ben Abel was given one of the letterman jackets as an honorary champion.
“I think the kids and parents are excited to be back out and see things getting back to normal, playing golf, seeing your friends and having a good time,” Glenrochie pro Euggie Jones said. “I think it might play even tougher tomorrow. But that’s good for them. They need a test.”