red-winged blackbird

A male red-winged blackbird guards his territory in the spring while attracting potential mates.

 HOWARD WALSH/PIXABAY

If it is March or April in Northeast Tennessee or Southwest Virginia, or Western North Carolina, for that matter, some birds are making their return after a season-long absence.

On one recent morning, a loud, familiar “kon-ke-ree” sounded from the tops of the cypress trees at the fish pond. In an instant, I realized that the resident male red-winged blackbird was back for another nesting season.

