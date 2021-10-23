Local legislators say they hope this week’s special session of the Tennessee General Assembly will produce legislation that will protect Tennesseans from governmental overreach.
State Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, and state Reps. Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough, and Tim Hicks, R-Gray, told the Press they expect to see debate focus on restricting government mandates calling for COVID-19 vaccinations and face masks.
Alexander said she believes state House Speaker Cameron Sexton and Lt. Gov. Randy McNally “outlined some very important issues that the legislature should weigh in on, such as overreaching health care mandates.”
The Washington County lawmaker also said “vaccines are critical tools when it comes to fighting infectious diseases, but the Biden Administration’s unconstitutional mandate of vaccines for Americans is an unprecedented expansion and abuse of federal power.”
Alexander said she hopes her constituents will let her know their thoughts on the subject before the special session begins on Wednesday.
“It is a very emotionally charged issue and I understand the frustration people are feeling,” Alexander said. “I will be praying that our General Assembly makes the right decisions.”
Likewise, Hicks said he is confident he will be hearing from his constituents in the coming days. Hicks said he and his fellow lawmakers are looking for direction on many controversial COVID-related issues.
“A lot has happened since the General Assembly left Nashville in May,” he said. “This is a good time to try to get some clarity on these issues for the sake of all Tennesseans.”
Hicks said he hopes lawmakers will be able to settle a number of COVID issues this week so that the General Assembly can address other important topics when its returns to regular session in January.
"Vaccines should not be mandated," he said. "It is a personal choice."
Crowe said many of his constituents have “made it very clear” they would like to see their state government address employer vaccine mandates coming from the federal level. The senator said he believes in personal choice when it comes to vaccines and a “limited government approach” to dealing with the pandemic.
“The people I serve are opposed to vaccine mandates, especially when tied to possibly losing their jobs as a result of refusing to be COVID vaccinated,” he said. “I am with them on that 100 percent. We do not support COVID vaccine mandates in Tennessee and if we have to fight it out in the courts, so be it.
“This is about paychecks and personal choice”