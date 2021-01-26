JONESBOROUGH — Washington County Commissioner Jim Wheeler told his colleagues Monday there is one central question that his constituents are asking about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccinations.
“The question I get is about the supply — whether it will be ramped up as we go forward, and if there are shortages,” Wheeler said during the commission’s monthly meeting. “We are hearing on the news that sites are running out (of vaccine) on a given day.”
Chris Hodgin, the director of the Washington County Health Department, said the supply chain “was a little spotty” when the vaccinations began a few weeks ago. He said the vaccination supply has since improved measurably, allowing the county to better plan for its delivery.
“We are trying to get that vaccine out as quickly as possible,” Hodgin said.
Washington County is currently administering the first and second doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines this week to county residents in Phases 1a1, 1a2 and 1b, as well as to those age 75 and older. Those doses are being delivered to residents by “invitation” only at vaccination pods established at Johnson City’s Freedom Hall.
Residents must sign up to receive their vaccination by going online at www.signupgenius.com/go/nerwashington_prioritylist.
Those who cannot register online should call the regional COVID vaccination phone line at 979-4689 or (866) 442-5301.
Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy told commissioners he has been in contact with officials in Nashville who say Tennessee will be receiving an additional 80,000 doses a week to be allocated to the state’s 95 counties based on population.
Even so, Wheeler noted that people “who are doing the math” based on current figures, have calculated that it could take up to two years for the state’s entire population to be vaccinated for COVID-19.
Grandy said the statewide vaccination response has “definitely been too slow,” but believes delivery will improve once the Johnson & Johnson and other new one-dose vaccines enter the market. The mayor also said children will not be vaccinated, which will reduce the number of doses needed in Tennessee.