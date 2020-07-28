The Upcoming Events list is a public service of the Times-News. To submit an event, email [email protected], fax listing information to (423) 392-1385 or contact the Sports Department after 6 p.m. at (423) 392-1323 or 1-800-251-0328, ext. 4323. Submissions must be received at least one week prior to the event and include sport, dates, deadlines, location and contact information.
Baseball
TRYOUTS
• TRIBE BASEBALL 2021 10-UNDER TEAM will hold tryouts at 10 a.m. on Aug. 29 at the Robinson Middle baseball field. Contact Lucas Henderson at (423) 963-0828, Kelly Morton at (423) 306-9665 or Lance Sawyer at (423) 367-8888 for more information.
• TRIBE BASEBALL 8-UNDER TEAM will hold tryouts for the fall 2020-spring 2021 season on July 29 and July 31, from 6:30-8:15 p.m., at Kingsport’s Domtar Park Field No. 8. Contact Andy Hatfield at (423) 963-1924, Jason Pendleton at (423) 292-9461, Mike Martin at (423) 438-6658 or Shane Byington at (423) 440-3428 for more information.
Basketball
LEAGUES
• SHOOTING STARS 22nd Fall 3-on-3 Basketball League signups run through Sept. 3. The league, which offers boys and girls divisions for grades 3-13, will play a 12-game season — on Sunday afternoons only — starting Sept. 6. Entry fee is $150. Email [email protected] or call (423) 341-0133 to learn more.
Cycling
RACES
CANCELED • QUILLEN 100, hosted by the ETSU Quillen College of Medicine, is scheduled for Aug. 1 at Bristol Motor Speedway. The Quillen 100 is a 100-lap competitive relay (two to four riders) that begins at 5:30 p.m.; race fee is $40 plus a $3 sign-up fee. The Little Q is a 40-lap, beginner-friendly relay (two to four riders) that begins at 3 p.m.; race fee is $30 plus a $2.50 sign-up fee. Entry fees go up after July 14. All proceeds go to the Tri-Cities American Heart Association. To learn more, register or donate, go online at thequillen100.com.
Golf
• TEE IT UP FOR BREAST CANCER golf tournament, benefiting Susan G. Komen East TN, will be held Monday, Aug. 17 at Cattails at MeadowView in Kingsport. Net proceeds from the event will benefit Komen East Tennessee and programs that support local breast cancer patients in its 24-county service area. The cost is $100 per player; sponsorship opportunities are available. Go online at komeneasttennessee.org/TeeItUp/ or call (423) 765-9313 to learn more.
Hiking
• HIKE THE "DARWIN'S REVENGE" TRAIL at Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport starting at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28. Wear good walking shoes and comfortable clothes and bring some drinking water for the several-hours-long hike through a beautiful and wild part of the park. Meet at the Mountain Bike Trail parking area. Participants are asked to preregister. Go online at tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path.
• HOLSTON BLUFFS RAILROAD TOUR hike at Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport is set for Thursday, July 30, starting at 9 a.m. Wear good hiking footwear and meet at the overflow campground. Participants are asked to preregister. Go online at tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path.
• SINKING WATERS RIDGE HIKE at Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport begins at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 31. Drive to the camp store to caravan to the start of the trail. Participants are asked to preregister. Go online at tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path.
• 4-LEGGED FRIENDS HIKE at Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport is scheduled for Friday, July 31, starting at 11 a.m. Bring your dog — on a leash, please! Meet at the main bath house. Participants are asked to preregister. Go online at tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path.
• NIGHT WOODS HIKE at Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport will begin at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1. Bring a dim flashlight to the main bath house. Participants are asked to preregister. Go online at tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path.
Running
FUNDRAISERS
• PINNACLE 5K RUN/WALK, which benefits regional United Way organizations, is scheduled for Aug. 1 at the Bristol, Tenn., center. The Kids’ Run will begin at 8 a.m. that Saturday, followed by the 5K Run/Walk at 8:30 p.m. The event will follow coronavirus-related health safety protocols and be limited to 200 participants. Go online at athlinks.com/event/the-pinnacle-5k-runwalk-153023 to learn more.
• CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL BUTTERFLY RUN virtual 5K and 10K are set for Aug. 1-8. Participants may run, bike, walk, etc., anywhere that’s socially distanced and safe in this benefit for the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital in Knoxville. Go online at runsignup.com/Race/TN/Knoxville/ETCHButterflyRun to register or to learn more.