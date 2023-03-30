Dustin Long has seen Tri-Cities fighters enjoy great success in amateur boxing. His goal is to help them achieve the same kind of success in the professional ranks.
Long, the reigning USBF and Tennessee state cruiserweight champion, has been training fighters at his D3 Elite Gym in Kingsport. While Robert Hall Jr. is another professional who has won major titles, it’s much different once a person is a professional.
A big reason is the responsibility that comes with adulthood.
“Once you turn pro, it’s a lot harder,” Long said. “When you’re a kid, you just have to go to school and then go to the gym. You don’t have all the responsibilities of work, family and all. We’ve been able to turn out some good amateurs. You have these kids who are really good at 13, 14, 15 and then life hits them. The goal now is to turn out some top pros.”
Good example of the successful amateurs include brothers Blayton and Charlie Watson, who were Southern Golden Gloves champions. Over the last two years, Ernest Sonpon Jr. and David Kollie Jr. have captured National Silver Gloves championships.
Don’t take it wrong. Long certainly enjoys working with the youth and they’re a huge part of his gym. Matter of fact, he enjoys coaching even more so than competing.
“I like when the kids come in and say, ‘Hey coach, can you help with this?’ I still like fighting, but I’m more excited about helping other people,” Long said. “I like the mental part of being a coach. I want to keep the kids focused and help them not make the mistakes we did in the past.”
As for the adults, Long is high on middleweight prospect Garrett Johnson. Although Johnson lost his debut fight by decision, Long saw some positives in his performance. He sees some similarities between Garrett and Kemper Johnson, another fighter who got a late start in the sport, but has shown dedication and determination.
They are no relation as Garrett Johnson is more of a lanky fighter as a 6-foot tall middleweight, who has gone from 185 to 156 pounds. His athletic background is different than most combat sports participants as he wasn’t into wrestling, football or basketball, instead a swimmer at Elizabethton High School.
“He’s long and athletic. He works really hard,” Long said. “I haven’t trained with anybody who works that hard since ‘Jeezy’ (late boxer Roy King Jr.), J.P. (MMA fighter Jonathan Pearce) or Adam Townsend. Where other guys have more experience, he will catch them with hard work. He’s a lot like Kemp who didn’t have the amateur experience, but works so hard.”