Dustin Long, a two-time USBF and Tennessee state cruiserweight champion, wants to share the skills needed to become a successful professional fighter.

 By JEFF BIRCHFIELD jbirchfield@johnsoncitypress.com

Dustin Long has seen Tri-Cities fighters enjoy great success in amateur boxing. His goal is to help them achieve the same kind of success in the professional ranks.

Long, the reigning USBF and Tennessee state cruiserweight champion, has been training fighters at his D3 Elite Gym in Kingsport. While Robert Hall Jr. is another professional who has won major titles, it’s much different once a person is a professional.

