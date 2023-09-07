BRISTOL, Va. – Woody Woodworth ambled into downtown Bristol two years ago to make his first appearance during Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion.
Like a bird on a wire bound to leap, Woodworth was poised to impress. And he did.
Woody Woodworth and his band The Piners return for the 22nd chapter of Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. They are slated to appear three times, two on Saturday and one on Sunday, all three aboard the Lauderdale Stage.
“Last year we did the rooftop kickoff concert,” said Woodworth by phone from Richmond, Virginia. “I didn’t want to miss anything.”
Like many artists booked to appear at Rhythm & Roots, Woodworth plans to catch as many bands as possible.
People who were there recall vividly how John Oates, one-half of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame duo Hall and Oates, stayed in Bristol all weekend during 2011’s Rhythm & Roots. He was seen all over town during the festival – on stage, in O’Mainnin’s, on State Street.
“I’m coming in on Thursday and plan to be there until Monday,” Woodworth said. “You can hear legendary musicians and you can hear up and comers at Rhythm & Roots. There’s a community there in Bristol. It’s like we’re going back to honor its history.”
Bags packed and new album recorded, Woodworth embarks on Bristol with a knapsack of new songs to unload. Recorded in Nashville, “Outlaws and Saints” encapsulates a particular set of unrelated influences within a steady rolling exposition of outlaw country meets folk meets rock.
“The ‘Outlaws and Saints’ record came out of the pandemic,” Woodworth said. “I was frustrated, what got me out of my writer’s block, I read Waylon Jennings’ book ‘Waylon: An Autobiography.’ It gave me life and breath.”
Woodworth’s album opens with “When Them Dogwoods Bloom.” A bass-thumping twang-banger featuring teeth-bared and biting pedal steel guitar, the song sounds as if pulled from Jennings’ catalog of country classics.
“The album was heavily influenced by Waylon Jennings and my grandparents, who loved country music,” Woodworth said. “I wanted to touch on something that sounded old and vintage. I wanted to capture sincerity in a bottle.”
Recorded old-school style straight to analog tape, Woodworth said few overdubs exist on the album. They recorded live. Most of the songs featured were cut in one, two, or perhaps three takes.
“It feels like something that reminds me of sitting with my grandparents on their back porch, listening to country music,” Woodworth said. “I’m not kidding; music was a part of their lives every single day. Whether they were shucking corn or singing in the kitchen, music was always with my grandparents.”
In the course of his three performances during Rhythm & Roots, Woodworth said that he will play most if not all of his new album. See him on Saturday at 2 p.m. and then at 6 p.m., each of them on the Lauderdale Stage. Sunday finds Woodworth back on the Lauderdale Stage at 3:30 p.m.
In addition to his new album, Woodworth said he has another “in the can” and nearly ready for release, perhaps next year.
“It’s called ‘Rebels and Dreamers,” which was supposed to predate my new record,” Woodworth said. “’Rebels and Dreamers’ was recorded at two studios in Richmond. We’re very close to finishing it.”
Several songs from “Rebels and Dreamers” were dropped online this summer. Tracks including “Holy Roller,” “In the Pines,” and “Country Ain’t Country” may well emote from the Lauderdale Stage during Rhythm & Roots.
“This record (“Outlaws and Saints”) is honest and it is real,” Woodworth said. “It’s what you will hear in Bristol.”
His ride gassed on go, Woodworth’s map at the moment points to destination Bristol. He’s a fan and a musician, an artist and a consumer, a contemplative man who knows what he loves and loves what he does in life. And this weekend, that’s Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion.
“I’m vested. I’m excited,” Woodworth said. “It’s that feeling of being a part of something. At its root, it’s a joyous thing. I feel like a kid at Christmas.”
Show Info
What: 22nd Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion
Who: Woody Woodworth & the Piners
When: Saturday, Sept. 9 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 10 at 3:30 p.m.
Where: Lauderdale Stage, State Street, Downtown Bristol
Info: 423-573-1927
Web, audio and video: www.woodywoodworth.com