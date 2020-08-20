MOUNT CARMEL — The COVID-19 pandemic may have thrown girls softball players a curveball this summer, but they haven’t struck out yet thanks to a group of parents who went to bat and organized an all-day tournament to be held in Mount Carmel on Saturday.
The Church Hill-Mount Carmel-Surgoinsville Joint Recreation Board “whiffed” earlier this week in its attempt to launch youth baseball, softball and T-ball leagues for the fall season.
The Church Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen balked at the request Tuesday evening due to concerns about the pandemic.
At least 400 expected to attend
Saturday’s 12-and-under girls fast pitch softball tournament, which is called Mount Carmel Mayhem, was organized by parents of players from Church Hill and Mount Carmel.
This weekend’s event will actually be the second Mount Carmel Mayhem held at the City Park. The first tournament was held July 11 and featured four teams, with approximately 200 total people in attendance.
Mount Carmel mom Mindy Fleishour told the Times News that Saturday’s tournament will feature nine teams from Knoxville, the Tri-Cities and Southwest Virginia, and organizers are anticipating at least 400 people, spectators and players combined, will be on hand.
“It’s important for the kids to be able to get out, clear their minds from all the chaos right now, be social and play a sport they love to play,” Fleishour said. “This is why we’re doing it. For the kids.”
Fleishour added, “I’ve worked closely with (City Manager) Mike Housewright and (Public Works Director) Jason Salyer on allowing us to do these (tournaments) and getting the fields ready. But really, our team, the East Tennessee Lady Strikers, have been doing all the prep work at the fields. Public Works supplies the items we need.”
”Kids are getting bored”
On Tuesday, the Church Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen rejected a request from the Church Hill-Mount Carmel-Surgoinsville Recreation Board to begin a youth baseball, softball and T-ball league in the fall for Hawkins County’s three eastern towns.
Alderman James Grigsby, who represents Church Hill on the Rec Board, made a motion to allow the leagues, but it failed for lack of a second.
Grigsby told the BMA that during its Aug. 12 meeting the Rec Board discussed the possibility of starting a fall baseball and softball league, as well as T-ball. Although the Rec Board didn’t formally vote, Grigsby said there was a consensus among Rec Board members to find out if the BMA would be supportive of starting the leagues.
“We wanted to see some sort of a fall sport get started for our kids in the cities,” Grigsby told the board Tuesday. “We know we can’t play at the schools, but we can play at Mount Carmel City Park and the VFW.”
Baseball and softball were chosen as potential fall leagues because the players are spread out on the field and only occasionally come into contact with each other
Grigsby added, “Kids are getting bored. My son is driving everywhere to play baseball. They (the Rec Board) wanted me to put it before the Board (of Mayor and Aldermen) just to have something for the kids to do.”
”We’d get blamed if they did get sick”
The reaction from other members of the BMA was not positive. Mayor Dennis Deal said he couldn’t vote for it.
“I understand people are bored,” Deal said. “We’re under a pandemic … but I’ll tell you up front I’ll vote no because I am not going to be responsible for a child or a parent catching this stuff when the whole state is down.”
Deal added, “All we’ve had is traveling ball. I’m very aware of that, and I understand people get bored, but I don’t know how you social distance in ball.”
City Attorney William Phillips, who resides in Rogersville, told the BMA his city is allowing T-ball. There are attempts to start other youth leagues in Rogersville, Phillips said, but organizers don’t know if there would be enough people sign up to have a league.
Alderman Michael Bell said if there was going to be a youth league it would have to be baseball.
“They’re not necessarily rubbing up on each other,” Bell said. “But it is a spring sport. I would rather take a ‘wait and see.’ ”
Vice Mayor Linda Miller added, “The kids can’t go to school, so how can they play ball? It’s just not safe enough for me. … We’d get blamed if they did get sick.”
”We are taking every precaution”
Fleishour said despite the COVID-19 crisis she doesn’t have concerns or reservations about letting her daughter play in Saturday’s softball tournament.
“We are taking every precaution to make sure that facilities are cleaned regularly, making sure teams use their own balls when on the field, social distancing between teams, cleaning of dugouts between games, no handshaking, etc.,” Fleishour said. “Every team must sign a COVID-19 release and provide a copy of their insurance. Teams must clean their dugout after every game. Masks are encouraged. We have places for teams to set their tents up and we are keeping each tent at least 6 to 10 feet apart.”
Fleishour said Saturday’s games at Mount Carmel City Park will start at 8 a.m. and should continue well into the evening. Spectator admission is $8 to help cover expenses, but children 12 and under are admitted free. SKIPEZ Market will be operating the concession stands.