KINGSPORT — The pandemic can’t stop tales of ghosts, goblins and more from entertaining listeners through the Exchange Place’s Witches Wynd event, which will once again be held online.
The Exchange Place will offer spooky stories told by regional storytellers through the night of Halloween. The online event began Friday and will be available through Halloween night. This year marks the second year the event will be virtual rather than in-person.
“These in-person, Halloween-themed series of stories are best told live and inside many of the antebellum structures that allow Exchange Place to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places,” the release on the event said. “This means that some two-dozen audience members are shoulder to shoulder with one another in small, enclosed spaces, the type of environment in which the virus thrives. It is not our goal to allow COVID-19 to breed. It is our goal, however, to continue our long-standing tradition of providing quality stories.”
Storytellers include Judy (Butterfly) Farlow, Agnese Goin, Hannah Harvey, Judy Womack and special guests Katie Hoffman and Billee Moore.
The annual Witches Wynd event was founded by Moore, who was inspired by an event she and her husband attended in Scotland. The event included spooky stories told while walking through cemeteries and “wynds,” or alleys. Moore then helped adapt the concept into an annual fall event held at Kingsport’s historic farm and attraction, the Exchange Place.
Access to the online storytelling event is a minimum $10 donation. Each donation of $10 or more provides 24-hour access to the online stories. Each additional session will require a minimum $10 donation.
For more information, go to https://witcheswynd.com/ or call the Exchange Place at (423) 288-6071.