COVID-19 vaccines protect people from getting seriously ill, hospitalized and dying. You are best protected from COVID-19 when you stay up to date with the recommended vaccinations, including boosters. Staying up to date with your COVID-19 booster can help restore protection that has decreased since the previous vaccination and provide broader protection against the newer variants. The updated, or bivalent, boosters target the most recent omicron subvariants, which are more contagious and resistant than earlier strains.
What is a monovalent COVID-19 vaccine?
The monovalent vaccines are the ones that have been available so far. They contain a small piece of the mRNA component of the original SARS-CoV-2 virus, also known as the “ancestral strain.” They are designed to generate an immune response to that original virus.
What does bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine mean?
The new vaccine boosters are combination, or “bivalent,” shots. They contain half of the original vaccine, plus half protection against the latest omicron versions, which are considered the most contagious. This combination increases cross-protection against multiple variants.
Current vaccination guidelines
The CDC recommends that everyone stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations, including all primary series doses and boosters if indicated for their age group:
• People 6 months through 4 years should get all COVID-19 primary series divided into three doses. The booster is not recommended for this age group at this time.
• If eligible, those 5 years and older should get all primary series doses and the booster dose recommended by the CDC.
• Moderately or severely immunocompromised people have different recommendations for COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters. Visit CDC.gov or see your primary care provider for more information.
Which booster should you get?
• People ages 5 to 11 years are recommended to get the original (monovalent) booster.
• People 12 years and older are recommended to receive one updated Pfizer or Moderna (bivalent) booster.
This includes people who have received all primary series doses and previously received one or more original (monovalent) boosters.
At this time, people 12 to 17 years can only receive the updated Pfizer bivalent booster.
It is important to remember that getting a COVID-19 vaccine after you recover from the COVID-19 infection can provide added protection against COVID-19.
Which vaccine should you get?
There are four COVID-19 vaccines approved for use in the United States: Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Novavax and Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen (J&J/Janssen). However, the CDC recommends that the J&J/Janssen vaccine be considered only in certain situations due to the risk of serious adverse events. You can visit cdc.gov or discuss options with your primary care provider for more information and to determine which vaccine is suitable for you.
Side effects and adverse events
It is normal to be concerned about the side effects of any vaccine. However, knowing what to expect can help alleviate concerns about obtaining the vaccine for yourself or a loved one. Temporary side effects are usually mild and may include soreness at the injection site, headache, fever and feeling tired and achy for a couple of days. These side effects are usually more common after the second shot. They are good signs that your body is building protection against the virus. Younger people are more likely to have side effects than older people. Medications like Tylenol or ibuprofen can help alleviate these symptoms, but check with your primary care provider to ensure these are safe options for you.
Adverse events, including severe allergic reactions, are rare but can happen. For this reason, the vaccination provider should monitor everyone who receives a COVID-19 vaccine for at least 15 minutes. If you think you or your child could be having a severe allergic reaction, call 911 immediately.
Reporting side effects and adverse events
Use v-safe or the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) to report your side effects:
• V-safe, a smartphone-based app, provides quick and confidential health check-ins via text messages and web surveys. This allows you to quickly and easily share data with the CDC about how you or your child feel after getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
• You or your health care provider can use the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System to report a side effect, adverse event, or reaction from the COVID-19 vaccine.
As always, see your healt hcare provider about all vaccinations and medications to ensure that you make the right choice for you.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today.
Recommended Videos
Trending Recipe Video
Desteny Clemons is the director of Healthy Kingsport.