The church at Laodicea had a knock at their door. In Revelation 3:14-22, it is not specifically recorded whether they heard and opened. Based on the text, it could be surmised they were tempted not to open.
What is recorded is the identity of the door knocker. It was none other than the Risen Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. As He said, “Behold I stand at the door and knock” (Revelations 3:20). So what did He want? Continuing in verse 20, Jesus says He’s there for supper: “If anyone hears and opens the door, I will come in and dine with him and he with Me.” Had the Laodiceans invited Him for supper? It doesn’t say. But it would seem He invited Himself, or, more specifically, He invited them to invite Him.
It all sort of clashes a bit with the cultural norm of the host doing the inviting and being prepared to serve. Even so, Jesus is there knocking and waiting. There’s no mention of norms. But what if supper hadn’t been started? Or even worse, what if there had been no food in the house? What to do? Was Jesus oblivious to the norms? Did He not know how it was supposed to work?
The Laodicean incident was not the only time Jesus invited Himself to dinner. On another previous occasion, Jesus entered Jericho and noticed a man named Zaccheus up in a sycamore tree gazing over the crowd. Luke 19:5 records that Jesus looked up and said, “Zaccheus come down; I’m going to your house for dinner.” Once again, and even more directly than in Laodicea, Jesus invited Himself. The onlookers resented it and grumbled, “He is going to have supper with a sinner” (Luke 19:7). Zaccheus was a tax collector, often called a publican. Tax collectors were considered pariahs in league with the worst of sinners.
The sentiments of that day poured contempt on those designated “sinners and publicans.”
So was Zaccheus prepared to serve Jesus dinner? How did Mrs. Zaccheus respond to a surprise dinner guest? Luke 19:5 notes that “Zaccheus hurried down the tree and received Jesus gladly.” It also changed his life (ref. Luke 19:8). Would we receive Jesus gladly, even as He invites Himself into our lives?
Perhaps answering that question is the place to pause and realize four things that are a source of great comfort. First of all, when Jesus knocks He doesn’t expect to be counted as a surprise guest but as a friend or family member so near and dear that a standing invitation is in order. There is never an inappropriate time for Jesus at the table. Secondly, Jesus wants us to know that He counts our fellowship so near and dear that He has no reservation about inviting us to invite Him. What an awesome compliment! Thirdly, it is imperative for us to understand that the “sinners and publicans” with whom Jesus seeks to dine is all of us. Yes, we are all Zaccheus, singled out by Jesus for a dinner date, not because of our standing but in spite of it. Fourth and last, it is supremely important to consider that the food for dinner is not supplied by the host but by Jesus Himself. As He said, “I am the bread of life” (John 6:48-58) and “I am the water of life” (John 4:7-14).
Fellowship with Jesus is its own nurture — to be specific, nurture for the soul. So what’s for dinner is settled fare.
The question is, “Who’s coming for dinner?” The scriptural scenes brought into view depict Jesus and you, you and Jesus dining together. It is in the words of Fanny Crosby’s 1873 hymn, “a foretaste of glory divine.” O, but dinner has never sounded so good. Who’s that knocking at the door?
Ed Clevinger is minister at Grace Christian Church in Kingsport.
