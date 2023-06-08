HILTONS, Va. -- The Whitetop Mountain Band and special guests the J. Creek Cloggers will preform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Carter Family Fold.
Doors, the cabin and museum open at 6 p.m.
HILTONS, Va. -- The Whitetop Mountain Band and special guests the J. Creek Cloggers will preform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Carter Family Fold.
Doors, the cabin and museum open at 6 p.m.
Whitetop Mountain Band is a family-based band from the highest mountains of Virginia. Whitetop is an area rich in old time music tradition, and this band has deep roots in mountain music.
The band’s members have worked tirelessly to preserve the region’s style of old-time fiddling and banjo picking and are legendary musicians and teachers of the style.
There’s everything from fiddle and banjo instrumentals to solos and harmony vocals on blues, classic country, honky tonk, traditional bluegrass numbers, old-timey ballads, originals, four-part mountain gospel songs – and some flat foot dancing.
The group has been performing at the Carter Fold since shows first began at the A.P. Carter Grocery in the 1970s.
The Whitetop Mountain Band has a following at square dances across Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee and Kentucky at venues like the Carter Fold. The group has performed throughout the U.S. at festivals, concerts, competitions, and colleges. They have toured in England, Wales, Ireland and Australia.
Today, the Whitetop Mountain Band is still carried on by the Spencer family and their friends. Emily Spencer is featured on banjo and vocals. Emily’s daughter, Martha Spencer, plays with the band as well. She is a multi-instrumentalist (guitar, banjo, fiddle, and bass) and fine vocalist and dancer.
Martha was named one of 10 up-and-coming female artists in America recently by Rolling Stone Magazine. Emily’s son, Kilby Spencer, will be doing lots of fiddling. Debbie Bramer moved from Michigan to Fancy Gap, Virginia. She plays bass in the band and dances. Debbie has been part of several clogging teams and has been active in many dance workshops and competitions. Ersel Fletcher plays guitar and adds his vocal talent to the group.
The J. Creek Cloggers will join the Whitetop Mountain Band. Founded by Kim Campbell Ross who grew up in Scott County, she was taught to flatfoot by her family and danced often at venues like the Carter Fold. Kim’s sons Zeb and Levi were among the first members of the J. Creek Cloggers when the group was founded in 1990. The J. Creek Cloggers are now based in Haywood County North Carolina.
Carter Family Memorial Music Center is a nonprofit, rural arts organization established in 1974 to preserve traditional, acoustic mountain music. The Center is a family-oriented, drug and alcohol-free venue. For additional information, go to www.carterfamilyfold.org
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.